Oregon State Coach Trent Bray's Surprising Take on Rivalry with Oregon Ducks
The in-state rivalry matchup between the 3-0 undefeated Oregon Ducks and the 0-3 winless Oregon State Beavers has lost its intrigue since all the original programs of the Pac-12 Conference left after the 2023 college football season.
Oregon State coach Trent Bray would agree with that sentiment, having grown up in the Pacific Northwest and being a part of the feud as a player on the field and a mentor on the sidelines.
Leading into game week, Bray chatted with the media about the rivalry not meaning as much as it used to be before all the conference realignment and Name, Image, and Likeness or NIL changes across the sport.
"It's a big game because you’re playing a team in the top 10. That resonates with every player. The Oregon versus Oregon State rivalry for a player is not what it used to be. Conference relocation, guys are moving from here to there.... It’s a game against a top-level opponent, and that’s the exciting thing in an environment that’s going to be great.”- Oregon State coach Trent Bray
Bray's favorite game from the battles between the two schools was when he was playing as a linebacker in 2004. The Beavers knocked off the Ducks in Corvallis at Reser Stadium handily, 50-21.
MORE: Urban Meyer Asks Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore About Looming Penn State Game
MORE: Noah Whittington Is Pushing Dante Moore As Underrated Force NFL Scouts Can't Ignore
MORE: Dan Lanning Weighs in on State of Our Country in Wake of Charlie Kirk Assassination
MORE: Former Oregon Five-Star Jurrion Dickey Reveals Offer From New Football Program
Oregon's defensive line looks to be the best that Oregon State will face all season long. The Beavers' running game, led by senior running back Anthony Hankerson, had a no-show outing against the Texas Red Raiders in Lubbock this past weekend (only 12 rushing yards on 11 carries). It doesn't get any easier for the Beavers' backfield at the line of scrimmage this upcoming weekend.
Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti's front seven, led by redshirt junior defensive lineman Bear Alexander, sophomore defensive lineman Terrance Green, and freshman defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington, is a colossal reason that the Ducks rank No. 24 with the fewest yards given up per game at 256.0.
"We’re playing another talented front. Hopefully they can draw on the experience they just had playing an extremely talented front (Texas Tech Red Raiders)... And it goes back to what I just said about just improving the run game in general, staying on your point, and trusting your technique. Attack more, instead of worrying about all the things that can happen. Go attack and knock someone off the ball.”- Oregon State coach Trent Bray
Oregon State quarterback Maalik Murphy's struggles
Redshirt junior quarterback Maalik Murphy hasn't looked like himself to start his Oregon State tenure after an eye-catching season with the Duke Blue Devils. He has thrown for 893 passing yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions on a 61.3 completion rate. He's suffering from a turnover problem early on.
Given the fact that his offensive line has already allowed him to be sacked six times at this early part of the season, Murphy will be in for a protracted night in the pocket in Eugene.
That's the opposite for Oregon redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore. The Heisman Trophy candidate has 657 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception on a 78.1 completion percentage through his first three career starts under center while representing the Ducks. He has yet to be sacked in 2025.
Tune into Fox on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 12:00 p.m. PT to watch the battle for the state of Oregon at
Autzen Stadium.