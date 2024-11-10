Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Jordan Burch Earns MVP in Win Over Maryland Terrapins

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jordan Burch earned the MVP in a win against the Maryland Terrapins with a 39-18 win. The Ducks committed a season-high 95 yards in penalties, but coach Dan Lanning and his team were able to get the win. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel broke the NCAA touchdown record.

Charlie Viehl

Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Jordan Burch (1) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium.
Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Jordan Burch (1) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks defeated the Maryland Terrapins 39-18, moving to an undefeated 10-0 record in the program's first year in the Big Ten Conference. Oregon defensive back Brandon Johnson returned a fumble for 62 yards for the Ducks' second touchdown of the game.

Holding the Terrapins to 18 points while adding 6 of their own, the Ducks defense earned the MVP honors of the game. Defensive end Jordan Burch strip-sacked Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., and Johnson capitalized on the turnover.

In addition to the forced fumble, Burch also rushed for 36 yards on a successful fake punt. He carried the ball for one play, but he finished the game with the second-most rushing yards for the Ducks' offense.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media after the win, highlighting Burch's effort.

"Defensively, we had some clutch takeaways and took some risks with our backs against the wall, like Jordan Burch's run, and the guys made it count. . . . I'll have to watch the film, but obviously, Jordan had some game-changing plays in this game."

While Burch stood out, the Ducks defense also came up with two interceptions by defensive back Tysheem Johnson and linebacker Jestin Jacobs in the winning effort. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw three touchdowns, passing the NCAA record for career touchdowns.

The elite defensive lineman transferred to Oregon from South Carolina prior to the 2023 season, making an immediate impact. Burch has dealt with injuries in both years at Oregon, most recently missing the highly-anticipated matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

While the win keeps over Maryland the Ducks' record perfect, the game was anything but. Oregon committed a season-high 95 yards yards worth of penalties in the win over Maryland. The Terrapins were penalized for 75 yards.

As a unit, the Oregon defense held Maryland to 18 points and 289 total yards. Burch and the Ducks defensive line held their opponent to 83 rushing yards. The Terrapins offense converted 7-of-19 third down attempts.

At 10-0, Oregon only has two games remaining. Burch and his team will look to secure the Ducks' 11th win of the season against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Nov. 16.

