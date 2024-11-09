Miami Dolphins' Jevon Holland Offers Advice To Oregon Ducks Before Maryland Game
On this week’s Turn Back The Flock episode, former Oregon Ducks Consensus All-American Safety Verone McKinley III sits down with former Oregon Ducks football legend and former teammate, safety Jevon Holland, ahead of Saturday's showdown against the Maryland Terrapins.
“We were really focused on everything that we could control. So, we were really focused inward and pouring into each other. Everybody was very talented, much like what the Ducks have now. So, the main message, where we fell short, was we allowed the outside noise, after a bunch of success, to seep in,” Holland said after McKinley inquired about advice for the current Ducks team.
It’s an important message that coach Dan Lanning often reiterates to the current team. Going to the doctor, never being satisfied, making opponents quit, and so forth. Those are common expressions you hear from this Ducks staff and player base. To follow through with those things takes a certain amount of buy-in and commitment. As the Ducks enter the home stretch, there’s no better time than now to hammer home those points.
Holland’s Ducks career is comparable with the all-time greats of program history. Despite having few major honors and accolades, the eye test and numbers are undeniably great. Holland played in 27 games during his Ducks career and started 16. Beyond the numbers, Holland’s infectious attitude and leadership qualities extended far beyond the gridiron.
During Holland’s true freshman season, he totaled 44 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, and a team-high five interceptions. He followed that fantastic debut by having 66 total tackles, eight pass breakups, a team-high four interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and a 15.3 yards per return average on 16 returns.
Holland earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors after his sophomore season with the Ducks. After opting to sit out for the COVID season, Holland was selected No. 36 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. Now in his fourth season with the Miami Dolphins, Holland is one of the most productive safeties in the National Football League.
The Ducks and Terrapins will kick off at 4 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium. Oregon is looking to move to 10-0 while Maryland will try to pull off the upset.
