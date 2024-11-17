Oregon Ducks' Jordan James After Beating Wisconsin: 'Want to Thank My Offensive Line'
The Oregon Ducks beat the Wisconsin Badgers 16-13 on Saturday night. It was a close game throughout, but Oregon was able to prevail and stay undefeated.
Who earned MVP honors in the Ducks' win? Running back Jordan James.
Jordan James Earns MVP in Win over Wisconsin
James had 25 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in two receptions for 25 yards.
Additionally, James surpassed the 1,000 yard mark on the season and tied former Ducks running backs CJ Verdell and Jonathan Stewart for seventh in career rushing touchdowns at Oregon with 27.
Against Wisconsin, it was a defensive slugfest where neither team get any separation. James provided some consistency for the Ducks offensive attack, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. James also scored the lone Oregon touchdown which proved to be the difference in the game.
The Ducks defense as a whole had a great game and made a real case to take home MVP honors. However, the nod goes to James. The Wisconsin offense hasn’t been special this year by any means, averaging 24 points per game.
The defense still had a heck of a game, but what James did against a gritty Badgers defense was more impressive.
James: “I Want to Thank My Offensive Line”
After the game, James revealed what happened on his 11-yard rush into the end zone in the fourth quarter.
“It was just a counter. They clumped the middle up so I bounced it and followed T Ferg (tight end Terrance Ferguson) in to the end zone,” James said. “It felt pretty good, getting into the end zone. It was kind of a rough day. They (Wisconsin) did a good job today for sure.”
Oregon went into the fourth quarter down 13-6. The Ducks were not phased and ended up outscoring Wisconsin 10-0 in the final frame. James talked about the belief the team has in one another even in high pressure situations.
“We all believe in each other. We all see what we do every day in practice,” James said. ‘We all work hard…I see all those guys work work, the offensive lineman, the receivers, the quarterback. I see what they do every day, so I believe in them.”
With his 121 rushing yards, Jordan James went over 1,000 yards on the season. He has now rushed for 1,067 yards in 2024. James was asked what it means to him and gave a big shoutout to his offensive line.
“It means a lot,” James said. “I want to thank my offensive line. That’s not possible without those guys and what they do up front.”
Oregon will now get to enjoy their bye week and get ready for the big rivalry game against Washington on Nov. 30 at Autzen Stadium.
