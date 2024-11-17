Oregon Ducks' Dontae Manning Injury Update vs. Wisconsin Badgers
In the first quarter of the Oregon Ducks vs. Wisconsin Badgers game, Oregon defensive back Dontae Manning suffered an apparent injury to his lower half.
The game was stopped as Oregon's athletic trainers worked with Manning who was down on the field. He was unable to leave the field without assistance from the team's medical staff, reportedly struggling to put any weight on one of his legs while walking.
Manning has since exited the medical tent on the Oregon sideline, but he was still being treated by the Ducks' training staff. On Oregon's next defensive possession, Manning was back on the field.
Shortly after Manning went down, Oregon Ducks wide receiver Justius Lowe needed help leaving the field after taking a hard hit across the middle. The status of both Lowe and his ability to return to the game remains to be seen.
Lowe has stepped up in the absence of wide receiver Tez Johnson, and the young receiver has started to break out for the Oregon offense.
The Ducks are already dealing with injuries on the both sides of the ball, as defensive lineman is out for the game. Burch has been dinged up throughout the season, and appeared to re-aggravate his injury against the Maryland Terrapins.
With Oregon's bye week coming up, Burch's absence against the Badgers might be precautionary.
On offense, Johnson remains out after injuring his upper body against the Michigan Wolverines. The details on Johnson's injury or recovery are undisclosed, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning believes that the star receiver will return before the end of the season.
In addition, running back Jordan James has been dealing with an undisclosed injury after missing a majority of the second half against Maryland. Before the Wisconsin game, Lanning provided a positive update on the status of James and Burch.
“We’ll continue to evaluate them to see if they're available. We've had those guys out there helping us, so we'll see what it looks like,” said Lanning.
While James has been featured in Oregon's offensive attack against the Badgers, Ducks fans will have to wait at least another two weeks beforeseeing Burch back on the field.
