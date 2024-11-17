Oregon Ducks' Jordan James Passes 1000-Yard Mark In Win Over Wisconsin Badgers
The No. 1 ranked Oregon Ducks survived a road-game scare in Camp Randall Stadium against the fiery Wisconsin Badgers headed by coach Luke Fickell, winning a 16-13 barn-burner of a game. Ducks coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks improved to 11-0 this season on the heels of a massive performance by running back Jordan James and the Ducks’ offensive line. James totaled 25 attempts for 121 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.
After the game, Lanning complimented James's performance.
"He had some great runs, you know, tonight. And there were some big holes up there. There were some wide outs out there on the perimeter, blocking the tail off. There was O-lineman pushing piles. But Jordan ran hard tonight," said Lanning on James.
With that gutsy performance, James made history. In the third quarter of the pivotal Big Ten conference road game against the Badgers, James became the 29th player in Oregon history to go over 1000 yards rushing in a single season. As it currently stands, James is fourth in the Big Ten in rushing yards and is up to eleven rushing touchdowns this season as well.
In more history, James passed the 2000-yard mark on the ground in his career against the Badgers and tied Jonathan Stewart and CJ Verdell for seventh place on Oregon’s career rushing touchdowns list with 27 scores. With two regular-season games remaining and at least two post-season games guaranteed, James can enter a rare air of Ducks' football history. With four rushing touchdowns, James can take sole possession of fifth place in Oregon's record books.
James has received praise for his reliability and consistency. While the Ducks were trailing and struggling to find any momentum offensively, they leaned on James.
Former Ducks All-American Jonathan Stewart commented, “Jordan James is the answer,” on social media after a big drive that finished in a touchdown run from James that tied him on Oregon’s all-time rushing touchdowns list (27).
“We can handle critical moments. We can handle when it’s tough…It’s not always going to be easy.” said Lanning after the game.
Lanning is right. It’s not going to be easy all the time, and the Ducks are going to have to find different ways to win in adverse circumstances. Tonight, James and the running game with the crutch to lean on. When the story of the 2024 Oregon team is written, James has assured his name will be much more than a footnote.
