Oregon Ducks Running Back Jordan James Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James announced that he would be entering the 2025 NFL Draft per his Instagram on Monday. James played all three of his collegiate seasons at Oregon and totaled 2,215 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns. Additionally, James racked up 347 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.
James still had a year left of college eligibility, but decided he would be taking his talents to the next level.
Jordan James Declares for NFL Draft
Jordan James was the Ducks leading rushing in 2024 with 233 carries for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. The 5-10, 210 pound James will now follow in the footsteps of many great Oregon running backs and enter the NFL Draft.
The Ducks leading rusher in 2023, Bucky Irving, entered the 2024 NFL Draft and has been arguably the best rookie running back in the NFL for the 2024-2025 season.
