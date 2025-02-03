Oregon Ducks Basketball Embarrassed At Home By Nebraska, Losing Streak Continues
The Oregon Ducks lost on their home floor to the visiting Nebraska Cornhuskers 77-71 on Sunday afternoon. It was the third straight loss for the Ducks.
Oregon fell to 16-6 overall and 5-6 in Big Ten conference play.
Nebraska on the other hand improved to 14-8 and 4-7 in the Big Ten.
Ducks Lose Third Straight Game
The Oregon Ducks came into Sunday’s game against Nebraska hoping to snap their two-game losing skid after road losses to the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the UCLA Bruins. Now, Oregon finds themselves in the midst of their first three-game losing streak since the 2022-2023 season.
Oregon was sluggish to start the game and were stuck at just four points until under the 13 minute mark in the first half. The Ducks have been making a habit of getting down early and once again, were unable to overcome it. Nebraska stretched their lead out to 32-17 with four minutes to go.
The Ducks got a spark from their matchup zone on the defensive side of the ball and was able to create a few transition opportunities to get easy buckets and whittled the lead down to 34-28 heading into the halftime break.
For a majority of the second half, Oregon hung to within four to nine points, but was unable to ever cut it down to a one possession game. After forward Supreme Cook dunked the ball to make the deficit just 46-40 with 13 minutes to go, Oregon missed their next seven field goals and got back down double digits.
A late surge from guard Jackson Shelstad in the final minutes was not enough and Nebraska was able to hold on to a 77-71 road victory.
Shelstad was the leading scorer for Oregon with 16 points, while forward Brandon Angel added another 15 points. Nebraska guard Brice Williams had a game high 28 points on 10 of 18 shooting from the field.
MORE: Dillon Gabriel Throws Record-Breaking Ball At Senior Bowl: Crushes Josh Allen Speed
MORE: NFL To Hire Ohio State Buckeyes Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Or Georgia Bulldogs To Land Nation’s No. 2 Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho?
Oregon Struggling In Big Ten Play
Coach Dana Altman and the Ducks got off to about as good of a start this season as they could have dreamed of. Oregon went undefeated in conference play. Even after picking up losses to UCLA, Illinois, and Purdue, the Ducks were still in great position heading into last week. Then they lost back to back road games at Minnesota and UCLA before losing at home to Nebraska.
The Ducks are now tied for 9th in the Big Ten at 5-6 with the Indiana Hoosiers and Ohio State Buckeyes. Good news for Oregon is that their non-conference resume gave them room for error when it comes to securing an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. When the updated bracket projection come out this week, the Ducks will still likey be a top five seed.
However, they must pick things up because the schedule is only going to get harder. Next up is a road trip at Michigan and Michigan State.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Makes History: Wins Stallings Award For Leadership
MORE: Illinois Coach Bret Bieliema Takes Shot At Los Angeles Chargers' Jim Harbaugh
MORE: Why Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Declined NFL Pro Bowl Invite: Injury Procedure?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Chris Hampton Candidate to Replace Ohio State Buckeyes' Jim Knowles?