Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel Shows Heisman Qualities, Rushing Ability vs. Oregon State
CORVALLIS - Entering rivalry week, there were quite a few questions surrounding the Oregon Ducks starting quarterback, Dillon Gabriel. Against Boise State, the transfer from Oklahoma had trouble reading pass protection and staying mobile in a collapsing pocket.
Though the Ducks have been 2-0 and remained within the top ten of the AP Poll under the leadership of Gabriel, many were wanting more.
Falling to 5th in the Heisman rankings, many wondered if Gabriel was going to show his running talents and venture outside of short passes. Of course, Oregon’s previous shortcomings at offensive line hindered Gabriel the last two contests.
With a quickly collapsing pocket, Gabriel’s comfortability felt low, leading to rash decisions, allowing impending defenders to land sacks and disrupt passes. Oregon tallied 7 sacks in the last two games.
While facing off against Oregon State in Reser Stadium it seems like the Oregon offense, and Gabriel, has turned a new page. Gabriel ended the first half going 10-10, amassing 114 passing yards, and rushed for a 54-yard touchdown to open the second quarter.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning even commented in his post game press conference that Gabriel had success in the run game.
“I feel like we played to our standard today,” Lanning said, referencing that the entire team improved upon previous play.
"It feels good," Gabriel said about utilizing his legs more. "I think a lot of people want me to switch to running back. I think in the new day and age in college football, they want quarterbacks to run. But I think it's when it's needed as well. I believe when we get into certain situations, there's trust in my legs, but there's also trust and belief in everyone up front to help me out as well."
Regarding his 54-yard touchdown run, Gabriel credits blocking downfield for keeping his white jersey clean.
"For sure. It's all blocks downfield. I didn't get touched on the run. It's things people don't see that help me make that play happen. I'm just proud of the guys up front, just the way they've competed and continued to do so. It's been great to see," Gabriel said.
As for favorite targets, Gabriel passed a majority to Tez Johnson, Evan Stewart, Terrance Ferguson, and Traeshon Holden in that order. Johnson ended up with 110 yards in passing for the game.
In fact, the second half felt fairly similar to the preseason expectations for Oregon. During the first half, the starting offense had three touchdowns and one field goal off four drives.
“Definitely a clean game,” Lanning said about Oregon’s offense.
"It feels good. I just think as we continue to execute at a high level and play within the system, I think you're seeing confidence from everyone within that, and also us molding together and finding our identity as well. I've said it before, but you just see all these players start to make plays when you put the ball in their hands. It makes my job a lot easier. Of course we talk about the guys up front, I'm super proud of those guys. Pass pro and run pro, just communication on the road; things that I haven't done with them and they haven't done with me," Gabriel said on the offense's improvement.
Gabriel’s last touchdown play of the game was a 65-yard pass to the left to Jayden Limar. The 6-play drive relied on a majority of long passes from Gabriel, which we had not seen Gabriel take many long pass risks in the previous season games.
Gabriel ended the game with an 83% completion rating at 20-24, picked up 291 passing yards and 64 rushing, and three total touchdowns. With a little over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, Dante Moore entered the game to signal Gabriel was done for the day.
With next week giving the Ducks a bye, Gabriel has time to continue to perfect his craft and practice with this current cohesive offensive line for Oregon’s trip to Pasadena, California for their first Big Ten Conference game of the season against UCLA on Saturday, September 28th.
Gabriel would like to share what the offense is doing under his leadership to get better, but that'd be giving away the secret.
"I would love to tell you but then the Krabby Patty secret formula is out," Gabriel said. "Day-to-day within practices we changed things that could help us and benefit us, and that's for every individual position group and then us as a unit, and then obviously us a whole team. I think we'll continue to make adjustments, and that doesn't stop, but of course you find the formula for your group and keeping building off of it."
