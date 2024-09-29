Ducks Digest

Why Isn't Oregon Ducks' Jeffrey Bassa Starting Vs. UCLA Bruins? Injury Update

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks hope to stay undefeated against the UCLA Bruins in a late-night Big Ten showdown on Saturday in the Rose Bowl. Oregon senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa did not start vs. the Bruins. Is Bassa injured?

Bri Amaranthus

Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (2) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (2) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks hope to stay undefeated against the UCLA Bruins in a late-night Big Ten showdown on Saturday in the Rose Bowl.

Projected starter senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa is not on the injury report and is dressed down. However, Bassa is not starting vs. UCLA - a trend this season for one of Oregon. Linebackers Devon Jackson and Bryce Boettcher opened the game as Oregon's starters instead.

Is Bassa injured?

"More help in that linebacker room this week... Off of the bye week, they've got Bassa healthy," said Fox play-by-play Connor Onion.

"They said it's the closest to 100 percent he's been all year," said FOX analyst, and former Oregon Ducks coach, Mark Helfrich.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning addresed Bassa's limited minutes in Oregon's first game against the Idaho Vandals. Lanning said the reasoning was moreso that they didn't need him, rather than a health situation.

"Jeff can play in the future," said Bassa.

Bassa was officially questionable with an undisclosed injury in Oregon's Week 2 game vs. Boise State. Bassa only made appearances on third downs and pass situations in Oregon's Week 3 game vs. Oregon State.

Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher speaks during Oregon football’s media day
Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher speaks during Oregon football’s media day Monday, July 29, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sounds like healthier Bassa will be a bigger part of Oregon's defense, going forward. So far in 2024, Bassa has totaled 10 tackles.

Bassa is an undisputed leader on the defense, helping his teammates channel any outside noise and doubters as a first-year Big Ten Team.

"Obviously we see all the tweets," Bassa told Oregon Ducks SI's Bri Amaranthus. "We see what people are saying. We don't let external factors dictate how we think in our internal factors. So we try to block that noise out. But then we also keep that in the back of our mind, like, okay, people don't think we physical, so let's show them we physical."

Last season as a junior, the 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker started all 14 games for the Ducks while finishing second on the team with a career-high 72 total tackles, 42 of those being solo tackles. Bassa also added 3.5 tackles for loss and an interception. A major highlight from 2023 was Bassa’s a pick-six interception that sealed the Ducks’ win over Texas Tech football. 

In Bassa's absence, Boettcher has thrived. The South Eugene High School alumnus leads Oregon with 25 total tackles, including 10 solo tackles. Boettcher is the top-graded linebacker in the country after weeks four of play, according to Pro Football Focus metrics.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden (1) celebrates scoring a first quarter touchdown against the UCLA Bruins at Rose
Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden (1) celebrates scoring a first quarter touchdown against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Left are Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) and Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15). Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Oregon had a total of eight players out for the game vs. UCLA.

OUT
2 Gary Bryant Jr.
6 Jahlil Florence
11 Dakoda Fields
31 Zach Grisham
74 Dave Iuli
77 Matthew Bedford
93 My’Keil Gardner
98 Andrew Boyle

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

