Oregon Ducks Linebacker Bryce Boettcher Dominating Oregon State Beavers
The Oregon Ducks' premier dual-sport athlete Bryce Boettcher is making a significant impact for the Ducks and having arguably his best game yet as he and the Ducks look for their third win of the season against in-state rivals Oregon State. Boettcher has been a catalyst for Oregon's defense in the first half, which held the Beavers to 14 points. The Ducks are up 22-14 at the half. The Ducks have a 21-1 record while leading at halftime.
The Oregon native leads all players with seven total tackles, including three solo tackles, while breaking up two passes in the first half.
"This is my last one, last one I'm gonna be able to play in, so I'm selling out for this game," said Boettcher earlier this week while preparing for the highly anticipated rivalry game.
The senior linebacker is in his final season with the Ducks and is looking to leave it all on the field as he competes in his last Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game ever before he takes his talents to the MLB. Boettcher was drafted in the 13th round of the MLB draft by the Houston Astros.
Boettcher grew up just a few miles from Autzen Stadium in South Eugene. He grew up watching the infamous Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game with his friends and family. Now, Boettcher is playing in the game with one goal in mind: to win.
"It's bragging rights for the rest of the year and for the rest of the time. I got endless memories from both stadiums, but it's a big one. My mom and my dad are obviously Duck fans, grandparents were. Dad's side of the family, I got a couple cousins who are going to be Beaver fans," said Boettcher
Boettcher is the leading tackler for Oregon's defense with 21 tackles on the season so far, eight of those are solo tackles. Boettcher and Oregon's defense were faced with the task of stopping Oregon State's run game, something the Ducks struggled to do last week against Boise State.
“Other people are looking forward to games against Ohio State or Michigan down the road, but this is my Super Bowl,” said Boettcher.
The Ducks' defense allowed the Broncos to run for 221 yards last week. During the game, Boise State's Heisman-caliber running back Aston Jeanty ran for 197 yards and three touchdowns. The Ducks currently rank 90th in success rate against the run, and for a program with conference and national championship aspirations, 90th isn't going to cut it.
Boettcher and the Ducks headed into Reser Stadium with the intention of redeeming themselves from last week's struggles and stopping the Beavers' run-heavy offense.
"It's an opportunity for production. If you have good eyes and you come downhill and make those plays as a linebacker, it's a great opportunity. That's what we're preaching in our meeting room and everyone's excited for the game."
Boettcher has been a force in stopping Oregon State's running backs, preventing them from making plays in crucial moments. Halfway through the second quarter of the game, Boettcher made his seventh tackle of the game with Oregon up 22-7.
The Ducks have allowed the Beavers to rush for 116 yards in the first half. As the game progresses and the Ducks look to add another win to their record, one thing is certain: Bryce Boettcher is not to be played with.
