Oregon Ducks' Matthew Bedford Competing For Starting Spot Along Offensive Line
The Oregon Ducks had one of the best offensive line units in the country last season. It's exceptional to think that the Ducks' offensive line held up as well as it did considering they were missing a key member due to injury. Oregon offensive guard Matthew Bedford sustained a knee injury during fall camp before re-aggravating the injury during the season, which forced Bedford to end his season early without really contributing to the program on the field
Fast forward to this year, Bedford is now fully healthy and entered spring ball as one of the favorites for one of the guard spots along the offensive line.
During a media availability session on Saturday, Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry said that what separated Bedford from his peers is the experience he has gained throughout his career.
"I say it all the time, there is no better teacher than experience. He's had 30-plus career starts in the Big Ten. . . and he's always had that leadership role. He's just one of those natural leaders," Terry said.
Now fully healthy, Terry has full confidence in Bedford to become a productive member of the offensive line unit considering his success during the spring.
"To have him now playing at a high level, like how he's playing right now, I think he's starting to feel that confidence again," Terry said. "It's natural. You have an injury, you don't play for a while. You can see and feel him and his presence in meetings, his presence at practice. He's playing with some confidence right now, and everybody's noticing it.
MORE: Nico Iamaleava To Transfer To Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks? Why It Doesn’t Make Sense
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell Visiting Oregon Ducks: Commitment Looms?
MORE: How Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Handles Heisman Trophy Hype
MORE: Terrance Ferguson's Message To Oregon Ducks Fans, Autzen Stadium Ahead Of NFL Draft
Bedford said that he looks forward to the challenges of being on the field and competing after undertaking a long journey of recovery.
"Now that I'm healthy again, it's finding something I can get better at every day again. Whether it be the playbook or on the field or off the field. As we've been able to play during spring ball so far, you've definitely been able to see that on film. That trust is being built," Bedford said.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Terry should already have a good idea of how their offensive line is shaping up. At the tackle positions, the Ducks brought in two transfer to fill the starting sports in Nevada transfer Isaiah World and Texas State transfer Alex Harkey.
The center position is locked down by the lone returning starter in Iapani Laloulu. One of the two guard starers is already penciled as Oregon reeled in USC transfer Emmanuel Pregnon to be plug-n-play option.
Bedford is battling it out with fellow guards Kawika Rogers and Dave Iuli to fill in the rest of the starting unit in what should be a position battle to watch heading into the summer.