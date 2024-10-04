Oregon Ducks, Michigan State Injury Update: Terrance Ferguson, Matthew Bedford, Gary Bryant Jr.
The latest injury report for the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) host the unranked Michigan State Spartans (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) in Autzen Stadium on Friday, October 4 at 6 p.m. PT. The TV broadcast for Oregon's first home Big Ten game will be on FOX.
What is the latest on Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson, offensive lineman Matthew Bedford, wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., and cornerback Jahlil Florence?
Late in the second quarter, in Oregon's win over the UCLA Bruins, Ferguson suffered a big hit from UCLA's Bryan Addison (former Oregon Duck) and took some time to get up. Ferguson walked off the field on his own power but had to go to the locker room before the half for further evaluation for a head injury. He did not return to the game.
Good news is, Ferguson should be available for the Ducks upcoming game against Michigan State. Ferguson practiced for the Ducks on Monday, according to Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
"He'll be ready to roll," said coach Lanning about Ferguson on Monday.
The Ducks are in pretty good shape as they look to stay undefeated in 2024. Every Big Ten team is required to submit an official injury report two hours before kickoff and the Ducks' have a relatively clean bill of health as they enter the game vs. the Spartans.
Coach Lanning also revealed an injury update on Bedford (right knee), who regressed in rehabilitation in Duck practice during Oregon's bye week.
"Yeah, he actually got dinged the other day in practice," said coach Lanning about Bedford.
Bedford's status is one to monitor - The highly-regarded transfer from Indiana has not started yet for Oregon but his return would provide an exciting boost to the Oregon offensive line.
The Spartans have had to do shuffling on the offensive line this season after losing their top two right guards, Kristian Phillips and Gavin Broscious, to season-ending injuries. In their most recent loss to Ohio State, Michigan State started true freshmen Rakeem Johnson at left tackle, while fellow true freshman Rustin Young also received snaps.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith provided positive updates on the status of defensive tackle Maverick Hansen, who “should be ready to go.”
A few Spartans are questionable vs. Oregon, including starting tight end Michael Masunas, receiver Antonio Gates Jr. and cornerback Ade Willie.
UPDATES
Senior offensive lineman Matthew Bedford: Was OUT (knee) for Week 1, 2, 3 and 4. Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Bedford got "dinged up" in practice, leading up to the game vs. UCLA. His limited practice suggests that Bedford will not be available vs. the Spartans.
Junior wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr.: Was OUT for Week 1, 2, 3 and 4, and Coach Lanning's most recent update on Bryant Jr. is that he will "be down for a bit."
Junior offensive lineman Dave Iuli: Was OUT (foot injury) for Week 1, 2, 3 and 4, has been practicing in the last couple weeks but there is no timetable for return.
Junior cornerback Jahlil Florence: Was OUT (knee) for Week 1, 2. 3 and 4, has been practicing in the last couple weeks but there is no timetable for return. Florence, who started nine games for Oregon last season, is working back from offseason surgery.
Senior kicker Andrew Boyle: Missed all of 2023 (knee) and both games in 2024 - no timetable for return.
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner: Was OUT for Week 1, 2, 3 and 4, no timetable for return. Gardner has been using a scooter around the Oregon practice facility.
Redshirt freshman linebacker Ashton Porter: Was OUT for Week 1, 2 and 3 due to personal reasons. Returned to practice last week.
Freshman defensive back Dakoda Fields: Was OUT for Week 1, 2 ,3 and 4, no timetable for return.
Redshirt sophomore defensive back Zach Grisham: Has not played since the Boise State game in Week 2. He was officially listed as out against UCLA.
Oregon is on a four-game winning streak following a 34-13 win over UCLA, in a game where the Ducks did not allow a single offensive touchdown.
Oregon is looking to remain undefeated when playing at home in Autzen Stadium on Friday nights. The Ducks are 6-0 in those games. Overall, the Ducks are 12-4 on Friday nights since 2010.
