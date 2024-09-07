Ducks Digest

Johnny Manziel Predicts Oregon Ducks vs. Georgia Bulldogs In National Championship

The former face of college football joined the College Gameday crew in his backyard of College Station, Texas, during week one. Johnny Manziel believes the sky is the limit for quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the Oregon Ducks come this postseason.

Arden Cravalho

Aug 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Former football player Johnny Manziel in the crowd for the Jake Paul and Nate Diaz boxing match at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Aug 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Former football player Johnny Manziel in the crowd for the Jake Paul and Nate Diaz boxing match at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

College Gameday is how most fans start of their Saturday morning. Rece Davis leading the ensemble consisting of legendary Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, 1991 Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and now Nick Saban. But what makes the program better from the others is the choice of guest celebrity pickers.

Texas A&M quarterback and college football icon Johnny Manziel's was the first exclusive interview of the 2024 college football program, and he had some high praise towards the Oregon Ducks. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner predicted that the Georgia Bulldogs will end up in the College Football Playoff national title game against head coach Dan Lanning and the University of Oregon

Sabrina Ionescu takes the stage at ESPN's \"College GameDay\" at the University of Oregon
Sabrina Ionescu takes the stage at ESPN's \"College GameDay\" at the University of Oregon ahead of Saturday's top-10 matchup against UCLA in Eugene. News College Gameday / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Come January in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Manziel believes both quick and dynamic offenses led by elite quarterback play will push each respective programs into a title opportunity. Georgia's Carson Beck and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel would make for quite the show.

Manziel pictures that Bulldogs will end up as the Southeastern Conference champions and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Ohio State is his No. 2 seed and the Big Ten Conference title holder but thinks the Ducks will have the last laugh over the Buckeyes.

I really like Oregon's chances coming out of their league this year to go through a playoff slate.

Johnny Manziel via College Gameday

In the Heisman Tropy winner's mind, Oregon will end up having to host at Autzen Stadium in the first round as a No. 6 seed and guess against who? Manziel's Aggies who just sneak into the field at the No. 11 spot.

The entirety of his College Football Playoff rankings looks like this: No. 1 Georgia (SEC champion), No. 2 Ohio State (Big Ten champion), No. 3 Miami (ACC champion), No. 4 Utah (Big 12 champion), No. 5 Texas (as much as it pained him to say), No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 10 Clemson, No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 12 Liberty.

The four highest-ranked conference champions will receive the top four seeds and a first-round bye straight to the quarterfinals in the College Football Playoff. The power four conference champions from the Southeastern Conference, Big Ten Conference, Big 12 Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference will most likely receive byes.

The Ducks have +700 odds to be the last team standing, hoisting the national championship trophy according to FanDuel. Those odds are tied for the third best with Texas (+700). Ohio State is at No. 2 with +450 and Georgia is No. 1 with +270.

MORE: How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State: Channel, Streaming, Big Ten Blackout?

More: Oregon Ducks Coach Wears Statement T-Shirt Before Boise State

MORE: Quarterback Bo Nix Named Denver Broncos Captain, Makes History

MORE: [WATCH] Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Locker Room 'Disappointed' Speech Shows His Greatness

MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Release Uniforms for Boise State Matchup: PHOTOS

MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Running Back Bucky Irving Chance For Bulk Of Tampa Bay Carries?

Published
Arden Cravalho

ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

Home/Football