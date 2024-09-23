Ranking Oregon Ducks in Big Ten Power Rankings: Losers or Winners?
The Oregon Ducks had a bye week as they prepare for the UCLA Bruins on September 28th. Where do the Ducks find themselves in this week’s Big Ten power rankings?
1. Ohio State (Last Week: 1)
The Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business on Saturday against Marshall. The Buckeyes had one of the country's weakest non-conference schedules; for that, they might get some pushback being number one on his list.
However, they came into this season No. 1 in my Big Ten rankings and dominated every game, so I’ll keep them up here, for now.
Next Game: 9/28 at Michigan State
2. Oregon Ducks (Last Week: 3)
Oregon didn’t have to play a game this week to move up a spot. The Ducks can shout out the Michigan rush attack against USC for that. The Ducks struggled in their opening two contests against Idaho and Boise State.
They found themselves against the Oregon State Beavers on the road in their 49-14 win over their in-state rival. The Ducks next game will be their first ever in Big Ten conference play.
Next Game: 9/28 at UCLA
3. Penn State Nittany Lions (Last Week: 4)
Penn State routed Kent State 56-0 on Saturday. The Nittany Lions started their season with an impressive road win over West Virginia. The Nittany Lions followed that up with a close win over Bowling Green the following week.
Coming out of the bye week, Penn State looked like their normal selves and jumped up a spot.
Next Game: 9/28 vs. No. 19 Illinois
4. Illinois Fighting Illini (Last Week: 6)
What a win for the Fighting Illini on Friday night in Lincoln. Illinois went into a hostile Nebraska stadium and escaped with a 31-24 win in overtime.
The Illini were resilient all game and were able to answer every time it appeared that the Cornhuskers were going to take control of the game. Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer is a gamer. He threw 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.
Next Game: 9/28 at No. 9 Penn State
5. Michigan Wolverines (Last Week: 8)
Just when we thought Michigan was down for the count, they stuck it back right in our faces. I’ll be honest, I had no faith in Michigan winning that football game against USC heading into it.
The Wolverines ground game ruled the day against the Trojans. Michigan leans on you with the run all game long and, eventually, will break through. On the game-winning drive, Michigan ran the ball eight times with running back Kalel Mullings and marched down the field to pull off the 27-24 win. The Texas loss for Michigan feels like it was months ago.
Next Game: 9/28 vs. Minnesota
6. USC Trojans (Last Week: 2)
What a brutal loss for the Trojans. When your opponent is that one-dimensional offensively, you have to win that football game. The truth is, USC got pushed around at the line of scrimmage most of the game and that’s why they lost. A tough pill to swallow.
USC’s offense found a rhythm late, but the defense wasn’t able to hold up on the final drive. This is still a very good team, but man, you cannot lose that game after taking that 24-20 lead.
Next Game: 9/28 vs. Wisconsin
7. Indiana Hoosiers (Last Week: 7)
How about those 4-0 Indiana Hoosiers? Indiana followed up their big win over UCLA with a 52-14 thumping of Charlotte. The Hoosiers football team is making Indiana fans not just counting down the days until basketball season.
Next Game: 9/28 vs. Maryland
8. Nebraska (Last Week: 5)
Nebraska suffered a heartbreaking loss to Illinois on Friday night. The Huskers had multiple opportunities to put the game away but each time, Illinois made a play to stay in the game.
Nebraska’s offensive line did not have a good showing and allowed quarterback Dylan Raiola to get sacked five times. Disappointing all the way around for Nebraska, but they can’t allow this loss to snowball.
Next Game: 9/28 at Purdue
9. Rutgers (Last Week: NR)
Everybody welcome the undefeated Rutgers Scarlet Nights to the Big Ten power rankings! Rutgers hung on to a road win at Virginia Tech 26-23 to advance to 3-0.
Rutgers was up 23-7 in the 4th quarter, but then a furious Hokie comeback tied the game 23-23. Rutgers went down the field and kicked a 24-yard goal to take the lead and their defense held on for the win.
Next Game: 9/27 vs. Washington
10. Iowa (Last Week: NR)
The high-flying (Not really, but maybe??) Iowa Hawkeyes are in the top ten after back-to-back wins over Troy and Minnesota. Iowa has scored over 30 points in back-to-back games. This shows that truly, anything is possible in college football. Shoutout to Iowa.
Next Game: 10/5 at No. 3 Ohio State
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Official Kickoff Time Vs. UCLA Bruins Announced
MORE: Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Laughed at By Steelers Defensive Backs
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Autzen Stadium Is One Of The Loudest College Football Stadiums
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Five-Star Wide Receiver Commit Visiting For Ohio State Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Flip Creates Big Position Need in 2025 Recruiting Class
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Dakorien Moore Attempting to Flip 5-Star CB From Ohio State?