Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines Prediction: Big Win in Big House?
The Oregon Ducks and the Michigan Wolverines meet at the Big House on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.
The Ducks are 8-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country.
The defending national champion Wolverines have had an up-and-down 2024 season and have a record of 5-3.
Oregon vs. Michigan Odds
The Ducks enter Saturday afternoon’s game as a 14.5-point road favorite at Michigan. The over/under is set at 45 points.
It would be hard to bet against the Ducks after their past six games of dominance. Since their opening two games against Idaho and Boise State, Oregon has won by an average of about 24 points per game. This even includes their narrow one-point victory over Ohio State.
Michigan, on the other hand, when they lose, they lose badly. The Wolverines have lost their three games by an average of 14 points per game. Their most recent loss was a 21-7 defeat to Illinois. That same Illinois team got blasted a week later in Autzen Stadium.
Oregon vs. Michigan Preview
ESPN’s Power Football index gives the Ducks a 77.8 percent chance to win at Michigan.
Oregon is much better all around.
They have the edge at quarterback. Oregons’ Dillon Gabriel is in the Heisman conversation. Michigan doesn’t even know who their quarterback is. Can he throw the ball? They haven’t had one do that effectively all season.
The Ducks have playmakers across the whole field with pass catches and running backs: Tez Johnson, Evan Stewart, Jordan James, etc, the list goes on and on. Michigans’ leading wide receiver, Semaj Morgan, has 118 total receiving yards. Oregon has receivers that have had more receiving yards in one game.
Michigan has one path to victory in this game. Running the football and keeping the ball out of the hands of the Oregon offense. The Wolverines have an elite offensive and defensive line that they will need to lean on all game.
The Ducks will want to turn this into a track meet, while the Wolverines will try to muck it up. Get ready to see a lot of Michigan's running backs, Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings. If Michigan goes down early, they are in a heap of trouble.
Oregon and Michigan have played five times before with the Wolverines leading the series 3-2. The Ducks won the last meeting in 2007.
Oregon vs. Michigan Score Prediction
The Ducks aren’t going to be phased by the Big House. It may be loud early but once Oregon scores and the Michigan offense goes three and out, it will get quiet very quickly.
Oregon shows why they are ranked No. 1 and beats Michigan handily.
Oregon 27, Michigan 10
