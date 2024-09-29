Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Heisman Odds Dropping, Alabama's Jalen Milroe Surging
EUGENE- The race for the most prestigious award in college football continues as conference play opened for the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Sept. 29, against the UCLA Bruins. Oregon Ducks starting quarterback was a favorite for the Heisman Trophy heading into the 2024 season, however, after week five, Gabriel's odds seemed to have changed due to strong performances from other Heisman candidates and his performance under the lights of the Rose Bowl.
Despite being 31 of 41 for 280 yards with three touchdowns, Gabriel's Heisman odds took a hit. In the second quarter of the matchup, Gabriel threw his first interception as a Duck, which was returned by former Duck defensive back Bryan Addison for a 96-yard touchdown before halftime.
“I probably shouldn’t have done it having a guaranteed three there; throwing it away probably would have been the smarter move,” Gabriel said. “A play like that, that happens, but we come right back (three) drives later and a scramble drill. I think that shows trust and belief in one another.”
Gabriel's pass was intended for receiver Tez Johnson who had 11 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns in Oregon's 34-13 victory over the Bruins. Johnson tumbled, making a clear path for Addison to intercept the ball and run for the opposite end zone.
Although an interception is a stat line no Heisman voter wants to see, it is something they can't ignore and have to take into consideration, especially when the Heisman race is as competitive as it is this season. However, on the same note, Heisman voters also can't ignore Gabriel's other statistics and performances that display his efficiency and resiliency.
Gabriel has thrown for 1,192 yards this season with nine touchdowns and an 80.2 total quarterback rating from ESPN.
“I think Dillon had a really positive performance excluding one play,” Lanning said. “I think he’s continued to prove to be a really savvy quarterback. I think one of the things that was impressive with Dillon tonight is the way he utilized his feet when the first answer wasn’t there.”
The 2024 Heisman Trophy race has grown even more competitive in week five. The front-runner after week five is no doubt Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who made the jump from third to Heisman favorite after a strong showing against Georgia. Milroe completed 27 of 33 passes for 374 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Milroe also rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
Colorado’s Travis Hunter also had a strong performance over the weekend, even striking the Heisman pose after intercepting the ball in the Buffs 48-21 win over UCF.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is also continuing to show his dominance. Jeanty is the only FBS player this season with four rushing touchdowns in multiple games this season. The Bronco rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries in Boise State’s 45-24 victory over Washington State.
Heisman Trophy odds after week five (BetMGM)
Jalen Milroe Alabama +175
Cam Ward Miami +500
Travis Hunter Colorado +700
Ashton Jeanty Boise State +900
Dillon Gabriel Oregon +1400
Nico Iamaleava Tennessee +1400
Jaxson Dart Ole Miss +2000
Quinn Ewers Texas +2500
Carson Beck Georgia +2500
Miller Moss USC +2500
