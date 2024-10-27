Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Previews 'Tough Environment' vs. Michigan Wolverines
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks will be taking their undefeated record on the road against the defending national champions on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Maybe the Michigan Wolverines aren't what they were last season, but a road game in the Big House remains a challenge nonetheless. The Ducks (8-0) will pay a visit to Ann Arbor on Saturday after taking down the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini in Eugene. After the win, Oregon coach Dan Lanning provided a brief preview of what's arguably the toughest game remaining on his team's regular-season schedule.
“Once we're able to watch the film, we'll probably assess where we really need to improve," Lanning said. "But obviously, you know, Michigan's a good team, they've had a lot of success. Obviously, they have a storied history, it's an exciting game to get to be a part of. That's what you sign up for when you're in the Big 10. But traveling there, right? To have the ability to handle travel and go play in a tough environment is going to be a fun challenge for our team.”
The Wolverines (5-3) started off the season as the No. 9 team in the AP Poll but have since fallen out of the rankings. Michigan coach Sherrone Moore has started three different quarterbacks this season, but it's Davis Warren who leads the team in passing yards with 567. He helped lead the Wolverines to a 24-17 win over the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday.
He's likely to retain the the starting job against Oregon after securing a Big Ten win but he'll face his toughest challenge of the season. Warren started Michigan's first two games — including the 31-12 loss to then-No. 3 Texas on Sept. 7 — but threw three interceptions in a win over Arkansas State and lost QB1 duties.
Moore decided to commit to a run-heavy approach by starting Alex Orji but he went 1-1 in games against USC and Minnesota before Jack Tuttle got his shot. Tuttle went 0-2 in meetings with Washington and Illinois.
The Wolverines could use the uncertainty behind their quarterback position as an advantage against Oregon, which could force the Ducks to prepare for all three. Expect Moore to use Orji in run-first packages that will allow him to utilize his legs.
Lanning provided a positive update on defensive lineman Jordan Burch after the win over Illinois, but his status remains unclear for the Michigan game.
Oregon and Michigan will kick off from Ann Arbor on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT. The game will broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.
