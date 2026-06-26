Oregon Ducks Face Tough Odds For Two Recruits As Commitments Near

The Oregon Ducks have been surging on the recruiting trail, with a 2027 class that has risen to No. 5 in the nation, with 20 commits, including two five-star commits in wide receiver Dakota Guerrant and EDGE Rashad Streets.

Ducks fans can't hardly wait to see the incoming players in Oregon uniforms in Eugene. There are two recruits that have upcoming commit announcements and the not-so-good news is Oregon is not in a prime position to land either.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, before the fan base panics, there is some good news as well.

Oregon Could Miss On Two Recruits As Commitments Near

Four-star athlete Bode Sparrow and four-star wide receiver Blake Wong are set to reveal their commitments and the Ducks are finalists for each.

Bode Sparrow: 4-star ATH



Finalists: BYU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah



Commitment: Friday, June 26, 3 p.m. ET

Blake Wong : 4-star wide receiver



Finalists: BYU, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA, Utah



Commitment: Saturday, June 27, 5 p.m. ET

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both will announce their commitment with 247Sports on the CBS Sports YouTube channel.

So where do the Ducks stand with each?

Sparrow is ranked as the No. 59 player in the 2027 class, according to Rivals and the consensus No. 1 player in the state of Utah. The Ducks were the last school to land an official visit with Sparrow, with his other three finalists locking in visits early. Sparrow plays both safety and wide receiver for Davis in Kaysville, Utah.

The Oklahoma Sooners look to be leading in his recruitment as it stands, with a 96.3 percent chance of landing his commitment, per On3's recruiting prediction.

Had a great time in Eugene this weekend for my visit.❗️#ScoDucks 🦆 pic.twitter.com/aF0YAL3hpC — Bode Sparrow (@bode_sparrow) June 7, 2026

Wong is the No. 38 wide receiver in the class of 2027 and the No. 22 recruit in the state of California. Wong, who plays football at Norco High School (California), has visited Eugene but the Ducks are not in the drivers seat in his recruitment. Instead, the BYU Cougars have the best chance, at 92. 9 percent per On3, to land his commitment.

Oregon does have two wide receivers already committed in the 2027 class with Guerrant and three-star Malachi Garlington from Happy Valley, Oregon.

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, the odds are not in favor of the Ducks for Wong or Sparrow but good news could be coming.

Two Recruits Trending Towards Oregon

The Ducks are recruiting another two-way player, besides Sparrow, in the 2027 class.

Four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. announced he will be committing live on July 1 on Rivals YouTube Channel, fresh off a June 19 official visit to Eugene. Walden Jr. plays cornerback and wide receiver for Collierville High School (Tennessee).

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton has made multiple spring visits to Walden and is the primary recruiter for the Ducks for the athlete. Walden ranks as the No. 56 recruit in the 2027 class and is a consensus top-five player at his position.

Walden Jr. has a 91.2 percent chance of committing to Oregon, per On3's recruiting prediction. Walden Jr.'s other finalists are the Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels ... all teams in the SEC.

Per 247 Sports' rankings, the Ducks already have the top class in the Big Ten Conference, but adding Walden Jr. would give them their 10th four-star commit, most in the conference.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

There is another major commitment to watch on July 1: Five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp, who will announce his decision on the Rivals YouTube channel. Stepp is considered a five-star by ESPN and is the No. 40 recruit in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Stepp's finalists are the Ducks, the California Golden Bears and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) prospect is trending towards Oregon.

Of course, recruiting can change in a blink of an eye and often predictions shift, right up until the recruit announces. In the coming week, there will be a flurry of Oregon targets coming off the board, and Oregon Ducks on SI will be following closely to see the impact on the class and the future of Oregon football.

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