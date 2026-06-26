Oregon Ducks Face Tough Odds For Two Recruits As Commitments Near
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The Oregon Ducks have been surging on the recruiting trail, with a 2027 class that has risen to No. 5 in the nation, with 20 commits, including two five-star commits in wide receiver Dakota Guerrant and EDGE Rashad Streets.
Ducks fans can't hardly wait to see the incoming players in Oregon uniforms in Eugene. There are two recruits that have upcoming commit announcements and the not-so-good news is Oregon is not in a prime position to land either.
However, before the fan base panics, there is some good news as well.
Oregon Could Miss On Two Recruits As Commitments Near
Four-star athlete Bode Sparrow and four-star wide receiver Blake Wong are set to reveal their commitments and the Ducks are finalists for each.
Bode Sparrow: 4-star ATH
Finalists: BYU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah
Commitment: Friday, June 26, 3 p.m. ET
Blake Wong : 4-star wide receiver
Finalists: BYU, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA, Utah
Commitment: Saturday, June 27, 5 p.m. ET
Both will announce their commitment with 247Sports on the CBS Sports YouTube channel.
So where do the Ducks stand with each?
Sparrow is ranked as the No. 59 player in the 2027 class, according to Rivals and the consensus No. 1 player in the state of Utah. The Ducks were the last school to land an official visit with Sparrow, with his other three finalists locking in visits early. Sparrow plays both safety and wide receiver for Davis in Kaysville, Utah.
The Oklahoma Sooners look to be leading in his recruitment as it stands, with a 96.3 percent chance of landing his commitment, per On3's recruiting prediction.
Wong is the No. 38 wide receiver in the class of 2027 and the No. 22 recruit in the state of California. Wong, who plays football at Norco High School (California), has visited Eugene but the Ducks are not in the drivers seat in his recruitment. Instead, the BYU Cougars have the best chance, at 92. 9 percent per On3, to land his commitment.
Oregon does have two wide receivers already committed in the 2027 class with Guerrant and three-star Malachi Garlington from Happy Valley, Oregon.
So, the odds are not in favor of the Ducks for Wong or Sparrow but good news could be coming.
Two Recruits Trending Towards Oregon
The Ducks are recruiting another two-way player, besides Sparrow, in the 2027 class.
Four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. announced he will be committing live on July 1 on Rivals YouTube Channel, fresh off a June 19 official visit to Eugene. Walden Jr. plays cornerback and wide receiver for Collierville High School (Tennessee).
Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton has made multiple spring visits to Walden and is the primary recruiter for the Ducks for the athlete. Walden ranks as the No. 56 recruit in the 2027 class and is a consensus top-five player at his position.
Walden Jr. has a 91.2 percent chance of committing to Oregon, per On3's recruiting prediction. Walden Jr.'s other finalists are the Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels ... all teams in the SEC.
Per 247 Sports' rankings, the Ducks already have the top class in the Big Ten Conference, but adding Walden Jr. would give them their 10th four-star commit, most in the conference.
There is another major commitment to watch on July 1: Five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp, who will announce his decision on the Rivals YouTube channel. Stepp is considered a five-star by ESPN and is the No. 40 recruit in the Rivals Industry Ranking.
Stepp's finalists are the Ducks, the California Golden Bears and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) prospect is trending towards Oregon.
Of course, recruiting can change in a blink of an eye and often predictions shift, right up until the recruit announces. In the coming week, there will be a flurry of Oregon targets coming off the board, and Oregon Ducks on SI will be following closely to see the impact on the class and the future of Oregon football.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus