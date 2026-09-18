Oregon Ducks Who Need Bigger Roles to Avoid Future Transfer Questions
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The No. 21 Oregon Ducks are hoping for a "get-back" game at Autzen Stadium against the FCS Portland State Vikings.
In a home, Friday night lights battle where the Ducks are heavily favored, there's a chance once Oregon works through their in-game attempts to remedy a list of issues surfacing from their Oklahoma State loss, that younger players may get a chance to see the field.
With coach Dan Lanning's motto of "if you're good enough, you're old enough," what players need to prove their worth and find a way to pick up game minutes in order to avoid transfer portal questions in January?
The answer is athletes who are young enough with enough talent capitol to potentially transfer after the season mixed with the make-up of their position room. Below are three players that have the potential to fit these qualities as Oregon enters game No. 3 of the regular season.
Jalen Lott, Freshman, Wide Reciever
For Lott, injury timing seems to be an issue during his freshman year at Oregon. After Lott was not observed on the field for pregame warmups in Oregon's home opener against Boise State, coach Dan Lanning confirmed that the former five-star high school recruit would be missing a few games this season.
“Yeah, Jalen will be down just for a little bit. Had a minor, you know, corrective surgery on his hand," Lanning said.
Oregon does have an intense battle in the receiver room as freshman Messiah Hampton showed some promise during the second half of the Ducks' 39-31 loss to the Cowboys, Jeremiah McClellan stepping up against Boise State, sophomore Dakorien Moore still having a handful of shining plays to kick off the season, and senior Evan Stewart still searching for his own big moments.
Lott will have a lot of competition once he's back and healthy.
Immanuel Iheanacho, Freshman, Offensive Line
With the Oregon Ducks offensive line struggled against the Oklahoma State Cowboys' defense, perhaps one of the more anticipated trench pick-ups over the 2026 off season can find a way into the rotation: freshman Immanuel Iheancho.
The No. 6 overall player in the 2026 high school recruiting class, Iheanacho has yet to see the field for Oregon despite the Ducks' struggles to find consistency in the tackle positions. When asked about Iheanacho and fellow freshman lineman Tommy Tofi's abscence from the line, Lanning stated that both freshmen need more time to adjust to the next level.
"Learn the system. Let's acknowledge, man, he still got here at the very end of June. Again, you've got to play better than the person that's out there on the field in front of you. But those guys, I'm very excited about them. They've got to play consistently to put themselves in position to be out there playing for us," Lanning said.
Offensive line is typically a developmental position, and Iheanacho may need more time before seeing the field consistently. Still, he could use some reps in a game against Portland State with the Ducks expected to have a large second-half lead.
Trey McNutt, Sophomore, Safety & Cornerback
It's hard not to feel for sophomore safety and cornerback Trey McNutt, who missed the entirety of the 2025 season due to a broken leg. With peers like cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt rising up the ranks of the Oregon defense from their performances last season, McNutt is back to compete for a bigger role with a bit to catch up on.
Back in 2025, McNutt was pegged as the No. 2 safety in the country and the No. 31 overall prospect by 247Sports. Though McNutt did see the field against Boise State, he's yet to record a tackle in either of Oregon's contests so far this year.
"This year is definitely easier," McNutt said. "I got mental reps last year and being able to put it on the field and really get those true reps on the field, it's been good. I've been able to play faster and really put able to put into the field."
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.