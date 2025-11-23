Oregon Senior Noah Whittington Shares Rare Emotional Message to Dan Lanning
The Oregon Ducks gave their College Football Playoff hopes a signifiant boost in Saturday's 42-27 win over the USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium.
While the game was a major point in Oregon's season, it also marked a milestone moment for many players that have likely played their last home game with the Ducks.
This includes Oregon running back Noah Whittington, who was one of multiple players honored during pregame ceremonies on Senior Day at Autzen Stadium. He shared an embrace with Oregon head coach Dan Lanning on the field during the festivities, but the love didn't stop there.
Noah Whittington Gets Honest About Dan Lanning
While speaking to the media after the game, Whittington spoke at length about what Lanning has meant to him during their time together at Oregon. Lanning was hired as head coach in 2022 and brought in Whittington as one of the players in his inaugural transfer portal class.
Whittington made it clear: he's extremely thankful for what Lanning has done for him.
"I put him on a pedestal because just to see how he operates and to see how much he pours into us and how much he cares, cares about us as people. It's unique," Whittington said. "I came from a college before this, I didn't have a relationship with my head coach at all, like whatsoever. So to come here and play for somebody who is being successful before they got here, for him to just pour in and trust me and just give me opportunity to come here. I'm very thankful for that. I look up to him, you know, like how he just operating, just his day to day, just how serious he is. I'm thankful."
Whittington played his first two years at Western Kentucky under head coach Tyson Helton. He didn't mention him by name, but Whittington made it clear he didn't have much of a relationship with Helton, especially compared to what he's built during his four years with Lanning.
Noah Whittington's 2025 Season So Far
Headed into the regular-season finale against the Washington Huskies, Whittington is Oregon's leading rusher on the year with 95 carries for 727 yards and six touchdowns.
The Ducks have gotten major production from true freshman running back Jordon Davison, who has a team-high 13 rushing touchdowns this season, but Whittington remains the lead back in a room that's taken a committee approach this year. In the win over USC, Whittington finished with 19 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown, giving him his third 100-yard game of the season.
Whittington will have to be crucial down the stretch if the Ducks want to meet their championship-level expectations and win the College Football Playoff.
But before feeling relaxed about their CFP chances, Whittington and the Ducks will need to secure a road win against the Huskies next weekend.