Oregon Ducks Schedule Update: Oregon State Kickoff Time Announced
The Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 4 Oregon Ducks game is set to kickoff at 12 p.m. PT from Autzen Stadium on Sept. 20. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
The rivalry was first played 131 years ago, and the game is continuing in 2025 despite the two programs no longer being in the same conference. After the Ducks traveled to Corvallis in 2024, Oregon will host Oregon State on Sept. 20.
Before facing the Beavers, Oregon is set to travel to Northwestern to open Big Ten play on Saturday, Sept. 13. The Ducks and Wildcats will kickoff at 9 a.m. PT as FOX's Big Noon Kickoff game. The popular pregame show will surely give Oregon some more publicity, but the Ducks are generating enough of their own after a hot start to the 2025 season.
Oregon Ducks' Hot Start
After the first two games of the season, Oregon is looking like one of the more impressive teams in the country, and many are starting to take notice. ESPN's FPI has the Ducks ranked No. 1 in the nation, and the AP Top 25 Poll has Oregon at No. 4.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks took the pregame comments made by Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy personally, and the Cowboys were blown out in Autzen Stadium as the final score, 69-3, was also the score at the end of the third quarter.
"You attacking our head coach is like you attacking my dad, to be honest. It's like you're attacking a family member...it hit close to home. For him to attack Phil (Knight), coach Lanning, attack our team. It was kind of personal. This whole week we used that as fire to make sure we push ourselves and score 69 points. And we did that," Moore said.
Oregon State Struggling
Oregon State has struggled to start the 2025 season as the Beavers are currently 0-2 as they prepare to face No. 21 Texas Tech on Saturday, Sept. 13, before playing the Ducks.
Oregon State's defense has given up an average of 35 points in their two losses, while the offense showed some improvement against Fresno State after only scoring 15 points against Cal.
Still, Beavers quarterback Maalik Murphy is dangerous, finishing the week 2 loss with 371 passing yards and four touchdowns.
After facing the Ducks, Oregon State has matchups scheduled with Wake Forest, Houston, as well as two games with Washington State.
Oregon is most likely going to be favored over Oregon State once betting odds are released, but anything can happen in a rivalry game. The Ducks have won the last two matchups with the Beavers, but Oregon State did defeat Oregon in Lanning's first year in Eugene.
Can the Ducks take care of business against the Beavers in Autzen Stadium?