Oregon Ducks Top Ohio State In Interesting Prediction Ranking

The Oregon Ducks have begun to receive critical acclaim for their performances in the first two weeks of their season. With two blowouts now completed, how does the ESPN Football Power Index rank the Oregon Ducks?

Kyle Clements

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day gives students an I-O response to their O-H while walking across the field as the team arrives prior to the NCAA football game against the Grambling State Tigers at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day gives students an I-O response to their O-H while walking across the field as the team arrives prior to the NCAA football game against the Grambling State Tigers at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks have begun to receive critical acclaim for not only their 2-0 start to their season, but also the manner in which they have won those games. The Ducks defeated Montana State 59-13 in week one, and then turned around and defeated Big 12 members Oklahoma State 69-3. 

ESPN’s Football Power Index, or FPI, has backed up the national praise that Oregon is currently receiving. The FPI is used by ESPN to be the best predictor of a team’s performance in the future for the rest of the season. 

The FPI is calculated, according to ESPN, by running tens of thousands of simulations using teams' remaining schedules and how they have performed so far in the 2025 season. 

Oregon Ducks Top The FPI At No. 1

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium.
Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks come in at the top of the list at No. 1 on the FPI. The FPI simulations over tens of thousands of times would expect Oregon to be the best team in the Big Ten at the end of the season. The Ducks will face their toughest test in the Big Ten perhaps all season at the end of September when they travel to Happy Valley to play Penn State.

Dante Moore Off To Hot Start In 2025 Season

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) talks to the media after a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium.
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) talks to the media after a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While there isn't a large sample size for the FPI to go off of, the Ducks absolutely should be in the conversation for the best Big Ten team. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has been nearly flawless through two weeks, tossing six touchdowns and no interceptions through his first two games as a starter.

Ohio State checks in just behind the Ducks at No. 2. The Reigning national champions got off to a slow start on offense in week one against Texas, mustering just 14 points. The Buckeyes rectified that in week two with a 70-0 win over Grambling. 

The Buckeyes have arguably the best offensive player in the country in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and the best defensive player in the country in safety Caleb Downs.

USC Trojans The Surprise Top Three Team According To The FPI

Oregon Ducks FPI Ohio State Buckeyes usc trojans penn state nittany lions autzen stadium happy valley whiteout game
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A bit of surprise in the FPI has the USC Trojans ranked at No. 3. Many college football analysts have landed on the same take that the top tier of the Big Ten included Oregon, Penn State, and Ohio State, but the FPI disagrees. 

The Trojans defeated Missouri State 73-13 in week one, and they defeated Georgia Southern 59-20 in week two. Lincoln Riley once again seems to have a very competent quarterback leading the offense in Jayden Maiava.

Penn State comes into week three with an FPI ranking of No. 4. Penn State had a slow start out of the gates in week two against Florida International, leading the Panthers by only 10 points at halftime in Happy Valley.

