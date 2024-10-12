Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Preview: Kobe Savage vs. Former Teammate Will Howard

Oregon Ducks defensive back Kobe Savage was teammates with Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard for two seasons while with the Kansas State Wildcats. Preview for the No. 3 Oregon Ducks vs. the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in Autzen Stadium.

Oct 5, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) drops to throw against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks are gearing up for their monstrous showdown against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. But as the two big-name teams get set for their first-ever Big Ten matchup against each other, could a Kansas State Wildcats connection end up being the difference for the Ducks?

Oregon defensive back Kobe Savage is in his first season with the Ducks after spending two years in Manhattan at Kansas State. During that time, he practiced day in and day out against current Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, who elected to transfer to the Buckeyes this past offseason.

Oregon defensive back Kobe Savage runs Oregon State quarterback Gevani McCoy out of bounds as McCoy runs for the pylon as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When meeting with the media this week, Savage said that there's not too much of a difference preparing for Howard as there is with other quarterbacks but did admit that his former teammate has a "few keys and tells" that could possibly give away what he plans to do during a play.

“Really I feel like it’s the same with him like it is with any quarterback," Savage said. "Will’s a great quarterback, played with him like you said for two years. Get him off that pocket. Get him out of that sequence. They have a really good O-line so I feel like that adds some pressure to that. ... He does have a few keys and tells that I’ve noticed over the years. So yeah I feel like we can get away with some.”

During his two seasons at Kansas State, Savage tallied 115 total tackles (83 solo), one forced fumble and six interceptions. The Paris, Texas native then elected to travel far from home to Eugene, where he's posted 18 total tackles and a pass breakup in his first season as a Duck.

Oct 5, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) throws during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Howard, his four years at Kansas State had its ups and downs, but ultimatley led him to Columbus. As a Wildcat, he went 458 of 779 passing for 5,786 yards, 48 touchdowns and 25 interceptions while adding 19 rushing touchdowns. This season, he's completed 93 of 130 passes for 1,248 yards for 12 touchdowns and just three picks along with four scores on the ground. His top targets through five games as a Buckeye have been Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka, who have combined for 11 of Ohio State's 14 receiving scores this season.

The Ducks will look to see if the experience that Savage has against Howard will actually make a difference when Oregon and Ohio State kick off from Eugene on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT.

