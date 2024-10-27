Oregon Ducks One Vote Away From Unanimous No. 1 Team in AP Top 25 Poll
For the first time in over a decade, the Oregon Ducks took the field as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 Poll against No. 24 Illinois on Saturday. The Ducks handled business, winning 38-9, and pulled starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel midway through the fourth quarter. After the convincing win, the Ducks are only one vote away from being the unanimous No. 1 team.
When asked about his team's ranking in his weekly press conference on Oct. 21, Oregon coach Dan Lanning responded, "Who cares?"
While Lanning has his team focused, fans are certainly checking the polls to see the Ducks can climb.
In the Week 9 AP Top 25 Poll, Oregon received 59 out of 61 first-place votes, and the other two went to the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs. In Week 10, there were 62 votes, and the Ducks received 61 out of 62.
However, the Bulldogs have two more ranked opponents on their schedule, while the Ducks currently have none. If Georgia beats No. 19 Ole Miss and No. 7 Tennessee, they might have a case to leapfrog Oregon for the No. 1 spot.
No. 3 Penn State survived the trip to Wisconsin with a 28-13, but the Nittany Lions' starting quarterback Drew Allar left the game with a knee injury. Penn State's upcoming matchup with No. 4 Ohio State has major implications in both the Big Ten Conference standings and the national rankings.
After traveling to Penn State, the Buckeyes have one ranked game remaining against No. 13 Indiana on Nov. 23. Ohio State has a strong chance to spoil both Penn State's and Indiana's undefeated seasons and cement themselves in the Big Ten Championship game.
No. 6 Texas survived a scare against Vanderbilt, winning 27-24. The Longhorns are trying to make the case as the best one-loss team in the country, and they have a chance to assert themselves against No. 10 Texas A&M after the Aggies defeated No. 16 LSU on Saturday night.
The Oregon Ducks should remain atop the AP Top 25 Poll with three ranked wins over No. 4 Ohio State, No. 15 Boise State, and No. 24 Illinois. While the Fighting Illini might fall out of the top 25 after losing to the Ducks, the Boise State Broncos have a strong chance to make the College Football Playoff after beating UNLV on Friday night.
Here is the Week 10 AP Poll:
1 Oregon
2 Georgia
3 Penn State
4 Ohio State
5 Miami
6 Texas
7 Tennessee
8 Notre Dame
9 BYU
10 Texas A&M
11 Clemson
12 Iowa State
13 Indiana
14 Alabama
15 Boise State
16 LSU
17 Kansas State
18 Pittsburgh
19 Ole Miss
20 SMU
21 Army
22 Washington State
23 Colorado
24 Illinois
25 Missouri
