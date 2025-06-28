Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Former Florida Gators Commit
The Oregon Ducks and Florida Gators are about as far apart geographically as any of the Power 4 teams in college football, but they are now connected head-to-head once again on the recruiting trail.
On3's Steve Wiltfong recently logged a recruiting prediction for Oregon to land former Florida four-star safety commit Devin Jackson, who decommitted from the Gators on April 17 after originally committing on July 31, 2024. He would mark Oregon's 11th commit of the 2026 class if he ends up choosing the Ducks.
A product of The First Academy in Orlando, FL., Jackson is the No. 18 safety in the class and the No. 32 overall player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.
Jackson will be announcing his commitment on July 3 among a group of five finalists that includes Oregon, Miami, Florida, Nebraska and LSU.
Despite decommitting from Florida, Jackson recently took an official visit on June 17 to Gainesville where he posed for pictures with Gators head coach Billy Napier. This followed official visits with LSU (May 30), Miami (June 6), Oregon (June 13) and Penn State (June 17) while preceding his OV with the Cornhuskers (June 20).
Other programs to offer Jackson include Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Stanford, Maryland, Iowa State, Missouri, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Syracuse, West Virginia and many more.
In 10 games at The First Academy last season, Jackson had 80 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, seven pass breakups and two interceptions.
In December, the Ducks lost 2025 five-star receiver signee Dallas Wilson to the Gators. He was released from his National Letter of Intent flipped to Florida in a move that came as a surprise to many. Napier and staff will be hoping for similar fortune this time around.
If Oregon can land Jackson, he would be joining a Ducks' 2026 class that features some impressive talent. Oregon boasts a pair of five-stars with tight end Kendre Harrison and safety Jett Washington along with four-star talents like quarterback Bryson Beaver, linebacker Tristan Phillips, wide receiver Messiah Hampton, running back Tradarian Ball and defensive lineman Tony Cumberland and three-star safety Xavier Lherisse, edge Dutch Horisk and defensive lineman Viliami Moala.
Oregon will have to compete with Florida and Miami, two finalists in Jackson's home state. However, given the recent recruiting prediction, it appears that being across the country away from home doesn't have much of an impact on Jackson's decision.
The Ducks have had some notable recruiting misses this offseason, including losing out on five-star quarterbacks Jared Curtis (Georgia) and Ryder Lyons (BYU) along with five-star cornerback/athlete Brandon Arrington (Texas A&M).
Still, there's no doubt that Dan Lanning and staff are always a threat when it comes to contending for the top high school talent around the country, joining an elite group that includes the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and more.
Oregon will begin its 2025 regular season at Autzen Stadium against the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30.