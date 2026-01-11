Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land High-Profile Transfer Quarterback

The Oregon Ducks have been searching for a quarterback in the transfer portal and may have found their guy in Nebraska's Dylan Raiola.

Raiola has been viewed as one of the top available quarterbacks in the transfer portal and has been predicted to land with the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning by 247Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer.

The Fit Between Raiola And Oregon

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Ducks currently don't have an offensive coordinator in place as Will Stein left to become the head coach at Kentucky. Oregon's co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Drew Mehringer is reportedly set to be elevated to offensive coordinator, but nothing has been confirmed. If Mehringer does take over the offense, it remains to be seen if he will keep his offense similar to Stein's, which has produced multiple NFL quarterbacks.

If Raiola ends up signing with the Oregon, it will be interesting to see how he fits into Mehringer's system.

With Dante Moore currently undecided about entering the 2026 NFL Draft, Raiola gives the Ducks a talented quarterback to work with for next season if the former chooses to turn pro.

What Does This Mean For Dante Moore

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Despite Raiola being predicted to land with the Ducks, it does not mean that Moore is set to enter the 2026 NFL Draft. Moore has yet to publicly announce any decision.

In fact, a report from CBS Sports' Chris Hummer says that Raiola would be open to the idea of sitting behind Moore for a year if necessary. It would be an eery similar situation to just a few years ago when Moore, who started a handful of games during his true freshman season at UCLA, transferred to Oregon to sit behind Dillon Gabriel in 2024 before becoming the starter this past season.

Raiola suffered a season-ending injury when he broke his fibula vs. USC on Nov. 1, which he is still rehabbing for. If Moore does end up returning to Oregon for another year, it would be the perfect opportunity for Raiola to heal up and learn the playbook in prepartion for the 2027 season.

The Future Of The Quarterback Position

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws as Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman EJ Moore Jr. (50) rushes during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The quarterback position for the Ducks has been a rollar coaster ride since Lanning arrived. If Raiola is the Ducks' starter in 2026, he would be the fourth consecutive transfer to start at quarterback for the Ducks.

This offseason alone has seen multiple homegrown quarterbacks depart the program in Austin Novosad and Luke Moga.

That's not to say the Ducks haven't been trying to develop their own. Oregon signed four-star Bryson Beaver in their 2026 recruiting class. In the 2025 cycle, the Ducks signed four-star Akili Smith Jr.

In this day and age of college football, it's not about who signs the best freshman quarterback, it's about who has the most experienced and ready-to-go quarterback. And whether it's a transfer, or a homegrown talent, the Ducks will be okay at the position.

