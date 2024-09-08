Updated Big Ten Title Odds: Oregon Ducks After 37-34 Win Over Boise State
Odds to win the Big Ten for the Oregon Ducks have slightly dropped following a narrow 37-34 win over Boise State on Saturday night. Oregon came into the season with odds of +210 to win the Big Ten. As of now, those odds have slightly dropped to +255, according to Draft Kings.
Oregon Ducks Big Ten Title Odds Drop
The 2024 Oregon Ducks were one of the most hyped-up teams in the country coming into the season, ranked No. 3 by the AP Preseason Poll. However, they have looked anything but the number three team in the country so far. Luckily for the Ducks, their poor showings have not cost them in the win-loss column as they are still 2-0.
Oregon has dropped to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 poll, and they have also seen their preseason Big Ten Title odds go from +210 to +255. No. 3 Ohio State is currently the favorite to win the Big Ten at +130 according to Draft Kings. The Ducks come in at second, slightly above No. 8 Penn State, who has odds of +360 to win the Big Ten.
Ohio State has blown out their first two opponents in Akron and Western Michigan. Penn State on the other hand has an impressive road win over West Virginia in week one, but they just survived at home against Bowling Green in week two.
There is a massive drop-off to the team with the fourth-best odds, defending national champion No. 17 Michigan. The Wolverines suffered a 31-12 loss at home to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. Michigan now has odds of +1200 to win the Big Ten.
Back-to-Back Narrow Wins For Oregon
Oregon has not looked good in either of their wins over Idaho and Boise State. Each game came down to the wire, and the Ducks escaped with close wins.
The Duck’s offensive line has been a problem. Between penalties and allowing sacks, that unit needs to clean it up heading into next week’s game against Oregon State. Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been sacked more in two games than Bo Nix was all of last season. That is not good, folks.
Oregon doesn't need to completely hit the panic button yet as most of these errors can be fixed. However, the Ducks must be buttoned up by the time Big Ten Conference play. One thing is clear, Oregon is not playing remotely close to what their potential is. This team is too talented and has too good of a coaching staff to just not figure it out.
