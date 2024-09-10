Nebraska Cornhuskers Narrowing In On Oregon Ducks Five-Star Recruiting Target?
The Nebraska Cornhuskers entered into the recruiting conversation for five-star recruit Michael Terry III later than most but are impressing the elite 2025 athlete.
The class of 2025 athlete comes out of Alamo Heights in San Antonio, Texas. Oregon and Nebraska are the leaders and battling for the commitment of the nation's No. 20 overall recruit in his class. The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies are also still in the mix.
Terry is ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the nation and No. 7 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports.
Terry III visited Lincoln, Nebraska for the highly-anticipated Nebraska-Colorado matchup last Saturday. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is in his second year and had his team clicking on all cylinders as Cornhuskers took down Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, 28-10.
"I had a really good visit," Terry said to 247Sports. "It was no different than the others. They just show a lot of family culture up there and how bad they want me. They have a way better team than they did last year, and that's because of coach Rhule and the coaching staff they have. They are building something special up there."
Terry III does not have dates set for visits to Oregon or Texas and told 247Sports that he will likely make a commitment decision in December.
Oregon's offensive coordinator Will Stein would love to utlizie his future offense around the 6-foot-3, 217-pound prospect. Terry III's versatility and electric-like speed for his size can be moved into different spots all across the field. His main positions in high school are mostly running back and wide receiver but many scouts believe he can and should move to the tight end slot at the next level due to his blocking skills. Terry can open up a just about any offense to new avenues with his diverse route running abilities.
"Just a rare prospect who could literally play and excel at 4-5 different positions at the next level. He’s tall for a running back but runs with good pad level, has some shake and then the speed to run away from a defense. Some players are more quick than fast, Terry is probably more fast than quick but still shows good short area burst and once he gets rolling, you won’t catch him from behind. As a pass catcher, looks comfortable catching the ball over a defender and making plays down the field in the passing game."- Greg Gibbins via 247 Sports
Terry III would joining Duncanville wide receiver Dakorien Moore, Mater Dei running back Jordon Davison and Shaker Heights safety Trey McNutt in Oregon's 2025 recruiting class. It's already one of the best classes in the entire nation but Terry III would be the sweet cherry on top.
Terry III visited Eugene for Oregon's "Saturday Night Live" event this last July which consists of recruits from the Class of 2025, 2026 and 2027. The week after the trip to the Pacific Northwest, he went to Nebraska to take a look at what they had to offer. Terry III has made multiple visits to nearby Austin on many occasions through the summer.
"I love Oregon just as much as I love Texas. I’ve built relationships with both coaching staffs. Both are on the path of greatness... How Coach Stein and Coach Lanning calls more advanced plays If you watch their plays they can make a basic play look like a play you never seen.”- Michael Terry III via On3
The star freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 185 yards and one touchdown on 20-for-30 passes as the Big Ten's Nebraska moved to 2-0 on the season. The balloon celebration after the first touchdown made its return to Memorial Stadium and it was a beautiful sight. Terry III was impessed by Raiola.
"Definitely being able to play with a player of Dylan's caliber, he's a really special kid," Terry said to 247Sports. "He's the type of teammate you'd want to have. He shows a lot of leadership and his maturity as well when I talk to him."
