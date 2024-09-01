Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Makes Oregon Ducks Debut, Offense Faces Struggles
EUGENE – In a game that was closer than anticipated, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel made his Oregon debut in the Ducks' season opener against the Idaho Vandals. Oregon who was favored to win by nearly 45 points, beat Idaho 24-14. The transfer play caller Gabriel completed 41 of 49 passes for 380 yards and two touchdowns.
“Dillon operated within the offense well,” said Oregon coach Dan Lanning after the game. “Thought he understood what we were trying to accomplish. He made some good decisions. I think we got to try to figure out how to eliminate some of the pressures that showed up.”
Oregon's offensive line showed signs of struggle Saturday. The Ducks allowed five sacks total in 2023. They allowed three in the first 32 minutes against Idaho (four in total).
“We have to go back and evaluate the film and evaluate how we can improve and get better there,” said Lanning.
Oregon's offensive scheme did not go according to plan Saturday. Post-game, Lanning revealed that he wanted to see more explosive plays and a more dominant run game from the offense. While the Ducks struggled to establish a consistent running game, Gabriel was able to move the ball through the air utilizing Oregon's experienced receiver corps.
One connection that appeared strong throughout Oregon's season opener was that between Gabriel and wide receiver Tez Johnson, who tied a career high with 12 receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns.
“We connected really good,” Johnson said. “I told [Gabriel] every drive that I believe in him. I could just see on his face that he was hesitant, but we all believe in him. And come next week, we’ll be dialed in.”
Gabriel was also able to get the ball into some of the Ducks' tight ends. Tight end Terrance Ferguson led all players in receiving yards with 87. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq also had a strong showing in the season opener, adding 53 receiving yards.
“We’ve got a really good tight end group, and ones that we certainly want to be able to get the ball,” said Lanning. “Knowing we have weapons there is something we need to be able to utilize.”
As the Ducks look ahead, Lanning expressed confidence in Gabriel's leadership and decision-making abilities.
“Really intelligent player. I think he brings great leadership, you know, calm poised. I think we saw a lot of that today. So looking for some opportunities to build off that and grow.”
The Ducks came into the game favored by 44.5 points according to FanDuel. The Ducks went on to win the game by just 10 points, running away with a 24-14 victory to begin the 2024 football season with the game getting as close as a field goal.
“Different than we thought it would look like,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “Great teams are able to learn from tight matches. This was a tight match, and we didn't create some of the explosive plays I was hoping we could create offensively. Gave up a couple of critical plays on defense. So certainly some things to attack.”
Despite these issues, Gabriel's performance provided a much-needed boost to the Ducks' offense. As the season progresses, Gabriel will be a key factor in the Ducks' success.
"Stats are one thing, but we're focused on winning," Gabriel said. "And a win is a win, we'll say that. But there's a lot we need to improve on."
MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning On Close Idaho Win: 'Certainly Things To Clean Up'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Gives Injury Report on Dillon Gabriel, Jeffrey Bassa
MORE: Oregon Ducks Big Ten Network Blackout: No Timetable Comcast/Xfinity Resolution?
MORE: HIGHLIGHTS: Sabrina Ionescu Attends Oregon Ducks Season Opener Against Idaho Vandals
MORE: Live In-Game Updates Oregon Ducks vs. Idaho Vandals, Dillon Gabriel Debut
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Outraged at TV Networks for Big Ten Blackouts
MORE: Every Time Oregon Ducks Football was Mentioned on College Gameday Week One