Three Freshmen Poised To Make Impact on 2024 Oregon Ducks
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks football program is currently ranked No. 3 in the nation in the AP Top 25. Led by transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel and a dominant receiving corps, the Ducks have an abundance of talent on their roster. During the offseason, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff hit the recruiting trail hard, securing one of the nation's best 2024 recruiting classes and the best in school history.
The Ducks sit at No. 1 in the Big Ten Conference and No. 3 nationally in the 2024 recruiting rankings, trailing only Georgia and Alabama. With so many talented veterans and newcomers, which true freshmen have a chance to make an impact on the field for Oregon during the 2024 season?
Aaron Flowers
Safety Aaron Flowers has high expectations heading into his first collegiate football season. The former 4-star safety from Forney, Texas, was named an On3 preseason true freshman All-American and has impressed throughout Oregon's fall camp.
"He has continued to get better," said Oregon co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Chris Hampton. "He's more comfortable right now than what it was at the beginning of spring. I asked him today, 'Are you nervous?' He said,'No, I hadn't been nervous since the beginning of spring.' So that's good. I know we do a lot on defense. We put a lot on these guys schematically. He's really smart."
The Texas product chose the Ducks over schools like Oklahoma, USC, and Alabama. Out of high school, Flowers ranked as the No. 4 safety nationally and the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of Texas. As a senior in 2023, Flowers recorded 73 total tackles, 49 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, seven interceptions, and four passes.
Flowers' high football IQ and elite performance throughout fall camp could earn him a spot in Oregon's defensive rotation. However, this position won't come easy. Flowers will face competition from veteran players in the Ducks' defensive back room, which will influence how quickly and if he steps into a starting role. Either way, Flowers has the potential to be an integral part of Oregon's defensive strategy in the coming season.
Elijah Rushing
Named as one of the top freshmen to watch by ESPN, edge rusher Elijah Rushing is a contender to have a breakout debut season in 2024. The former five-star recruit and No. 26 player in the 2024 class enrolled at Oregon early, arriving in Eugene last winter. Rushing's extra time with the program has been beneficial as coaches are acknowledging his growth and progress as the Ducks prepare for the 2024 season.
"You know, Elijah is a long body," said Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. "He's still putting on some weight and getting stronger to be able to hold at the point of attack, but he's also got some really good pass rush moves that that can help us as well. I think one thing that's been good for Elijah was being able to be with us for the bowl game, you know,and all those reps building up to where we're going at right now is all going to help his development."
Oregon has a history of utilizing true freshman edge rushers during the regular season. Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti, and Blake Purchase all saw significant playing time at edge as true freshmen in 2023. If Rushing continues on his upward trajectory and continues to develop, there is a chance he can play his way onto the rotation this season.
JacQawn 'Shaq' McRoy
Jacquan McRoy, nicknamed Shaq due to his size, is poised to be a force on Oregon's offensive line this season. The 6-foot-8, 365-pound lineman from Pinson, Alabama, committed to Oregon in July of 2023, choosing the Ducks over Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Kentucky.
The already NFL-sized lineman has continued to impress Oregon's coaching staff with not only his size but his athleticism as well.
"Everything is trending in the right direction with Shaq," said Oregon offensive line coach Alique Terry. "He's committed himself every day this offseason to make sure he's working on his flexibility. You can start to see that he's starting to get more comfortable in the system, get more comfortable with the way college football works. He had the advantage of being here early in the spring. Gotta lose a little more weight, got to continue to get more flexible, but you can see the player that he can be for us."
Very few collegiate football players, let alone true freshmen, have McRoy's blend of size and athleticism. If McRoy continues to develop under Oregon's system and coaches as well as learn the playbook, he could make a huge impact for the Ducks on the offensive line.
"There's a lot to learn always. It kind of reminds me of myself mentally when I came in, but it's just how it goes," said right tackle Ajani Cornelius about McRoy. "You come in and you don't really know too much. You learn slowly. I feel like once he learns and he's sure of himself, it's going to be a done deal."
