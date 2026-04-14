Oregon Quarterback Dylan Raiola Reveals Injury Update On Broken Leg

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola spoke to the media after Tuesday's spring practice, and he opened up on a number of topics including his leg injury, his decision to transfer to Oregon, his brother Dayton Raiola joining the Ducks as a tight end, and more.

Perhaps most significantly, Raiola revealed that he is fully cleared:

"Two weeks ago I just got fully cleared," Raiola said. "So I'm very, very grateful for all the trainers and people and everyone that went into that recovery. And yeah, I feel great. Obviously, there's still things that I need to work through to kind of get back comfortable, of whether it's the balance of my feet and, I mean, it's just so weird, like you gotta learn how to walk again and let alone take a take a drop and throw a football. So there's so many baby steps that go into it. But I'm grateful to be, you know, 100 percent fully cleared."

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) is helped off the field after being injured against the Southern California Trojans during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Raiola broke his leg against in Nebraska's game against the USC Trojans on Nov. 1, 2025, ending his season and eventually his career with the Cornhuskers.

Now, he enters the Oregon roster, eager to learn from Lanning and Ducks quarterback Dante Moore.

On Dylan Raiola's Decision to Transfer to Oregon

"Yeah, I think, if you look back through it, I decided before Dante decided, and, you know, just the total buy in of the program and at Oregon as a whole. So I was very excited and to have the opportunity to learn from a number one draft pick caliber guy, it is very special. And, you know, not only him, but the whole room. Every guy brings something to the table, good, bad and different, and it's all great for everybody to learn," said Raiola.

On His Initial Recruitment to Oregon

"I think it says a lot about Coach Lanning and his program. A lot of the same people that recruited me in high school were the same people. You know that when I came on my visit in the portal, were the same people here. So I think that goes a lot to say about how, how much people love this place and they don't want to leave especially, you know, if you look at it, every every single coordinator can get hired at pretty much any program in the country. So to, yeah, I mean, it's just a blessing to be around. And God gave me a second chance at kind of this whole, this new thing," said Raiola.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Transitioning from Starter to Backup

"Obviously, got to humble yourself. I'd be lying if I say it didn't take a couple practices to kind of get used to it. But at the same time, it's all learning, and it's all trying to eventually achieve the goal of, you know, of mine, and obviously of Dante's right now. And that's, that's our, our whole room's goal is to get Dante to where he wants to go. And, you know, it's a great person to learn from," said Raiola.

What Excited Him About Oregon's Offense

"Yeah, I think they got exciting players, exciting play makers to get the ball to. You can kind of just get the ball out of space, and these guys will make 'em miss and, you know, shoutout to the big guys up front. Those dudes block their tails off and, I think they do a tremendous job," said Raiola. "And then our coaching staff is second to none, best in the country. So you pull all those pieces together, you get a product that you're very proud of on the field and spring practice and hopefully on Saturday night in Autzen."

On Having His Brother Dayton Raiola at Oregon

"Yeah, having my brother here is a dream come true. It's something that not a lot of siblings, let alone brothers, have the opportunity of. And you know, for him to be up here and to be able to play together, and him to have the courage to switch his position, not knowing what that entails of, I'm very proud of him. And, you know, I learn so much from him everyday, and I'm grateful to have him here as a Duck, and you know, as my brother as well," said Raiola.

On The Ducks' Quarterback History Impacting His Decision

"I think it says a lot about this place. And, you know, a lot of people consider it 'Quarterback U.' I'm not gonna, I haven't been here long enough, so I can't comment on that. But yeah, it's just you see the development and the growth and the team that coach Lanning puts around his quarterbacks. I think that helps with being successful, just having a full team, and so it's cool. And then past relationships, very blessed to have a relationship with Bo (Nix) and Marcus (Mariota) and Dillon (Gabriel), so very familiar with the names that came through here, and just very grateful to be in that conversation," Raiola said.

What He's Looking to Gain This Year

"I'm trying to just maximize this year on everything. Getting healthy, getting back to a place where I can play and compete and then do all the things that I love doing, and mainly the connection of this team, and being able to learn as a leader, and learn from Coach Lanning, learn from Coach Koa, and Dante all the fellas here. So I'm just very blessed to be a part of this football program, and yes, it'll be exciting things to come," Raiola said.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore takes a snap as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On His Time at Nebraska

"I'm very grateful for the time I had in Nebraska. I'm very grateful for the coaches, the people, and the fans, and everyone I came across too. But yea, like you said, you can't emulate game-speed reps. And I think there's a lot of instances of things that I could have did better to kind of have a propel our team to win. But, use all those experiences for learning and propel not only myself, but this team forward. And however I can present ideas to help Dante, or whoever in the room. I'm gonna do my best to be the best teammate that I can be," said Raiola.

On the Patrick Mahomes Comparisons

"I wouldn't say I lean into it, I love it. I think that's just a lot of outside noise. And there's some things that, obviously, probably that I do that gets taken over the hump, but yeah, I guess, just learning, I learn from Dante, but also go back to the NFL and watch, I mean, I watched Patrick, I watched Tom Brady and Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford. Like, those are my favorite eople to watch, so I think it's just finding ways to learn and grow my game, and he just so happens to be one of the best in the league that does it at a high level."

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