Oregon Ducks Receiver Dakorien Moore 'Flying Under The Radar'?
It's no secret that the Oregon Ducks football team has talent across the board. Both from a stellar high school recruiting class, and via the transfer portal.
While many expect newcomers with college ball experience like Makhi Hughes, Isaiah World, and Dillon Thieneman to make an impact right away, it's the freshman five-star recruit Dakorien Moore that is being tasked with filling the shoes of injured wide receiver Evan Stewart.
On3's Ari Wasserman believes the Texas native is fourth on a list of "10 non-quarterback stars flying under the radar in 2025."
A Five-Star Overlooked?
The 5-11, 195-pound wide receiver out of Duncanvile, Texas, joined the Ducks program as the unanimously rated No.1 receiver in the class of 2025, per ESPN. While Moore has all the accolades and high rankings, there's one thing he's missing. A snap in an actual college football game.
Back on July 31, Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein addressed the potential issue of inexperience for those of that are younger or new playing at the college level.
"You've got to really take every single day and play like a game. Every situation you get as a player and a coach has to be game like. If you're taking a rep in an individual drill, you have to simulate the game, visualize the game."- Offensive coordinator Will Stein
But practice at the end of the day is practice just practice. It's not a true game like situation.
"The best way to learn how to play football, is to play football. Put the ball down, 11 on 11, fans in the stands, clock, referees, you only get so many opportunities to do that. Especially in college football."- Stein.
Despite the strength of talent that surrounds his young wide receiver room, for Stein it's truly all about in game reps. He believes in today's college playoff landscape you can't afford to lose games early on. Especially to non-conference opponents that could kill your teams credibility come playoff selection.
But with just three weeks until the Ducks preseason opener against Montana State on Aug. 30. Stein and company won't get a true view of what he and his offensive weapons like Moore are truly capable of.
"It takes time. It takes an actual live performance to see where we're at"- Offensive Coordinator Will Stein
It truly does take time to evaluate players as they transition to the college level or to a completely new program in an entirely new conference. And for players like Dakorien Moore that have the talent, the true recognition from both the media and coaches around the league won't come until he steps foot into a real college game and proves his worth.
For Moore blocking out the outside noise and pressure of being such a highly touted recruit will be key to his success. It's never easy to live up to expectations, but if there are truly no expectations set from outside entities like analysts and experts. The best a player like Moore can do is go out and earn it.