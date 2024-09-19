Oregon Ducks Four-Star Commit Cooper Perry Shuts Down Recruitment
The Oregon Ducks don't have to stress about any change of heart from one of the top commits in their 2025 recruiting class.
Per Collin King of On3's Scoop Duck, Oregon four-star receiver commit Cooper Perry has shut down his recruitment and won't be staying in contact with programs looking to flip him.
"I shut down my recruitment completely, I don't even to respond to any other schools," Perry told King.
All that's left for Perry to do is sign on the dotted line during National Signing Day in order to officially become a Duck. After taking an unofficial visit on April 6, he committed to Oregon four days later on April 10 before taking an official visit to Eugene on June 7. Perry also had official visits with Washington (May 3), Arizona State (May 31) and Oklahoma (June 21) but it's now clear that none of these programs helped move the needle away from the Ducks.
Perry also received offers from programs like Arizona, Kansas State, Kentucky, Miami, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Utah, Wisconsin, UCLA, Boston College, Arkansas, Colorado, Michigan State and many more.
The 2025 Oregon recruiting class that already features five-star talents like Moore and safety Tre McNutt along with four-stars like receiver Dallas Wilson, cornerback Dorian Brew, athletes Brandon FInney and Dierre Hill, linebacker Nasir Wyatt, offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, running back Jordan Davison, edge Matthew Johnson, offensive tackle Alai Kalaniuvalu, receiver Cooper Perry and quarterback Akili Smith Jr.
Perry has already gotten off to a hot start this high school football season. On Sept. 12, he scored three touchdowns for Notre Dame Preparatory against Millenium High School. The performance helped power his team to a 44-24 win to improve to 3-0.
His touchdowns came in a variety of ways and showed his ability as a play-maker. Perry had a 100-yard kickoff return, a punt return and, of course, a receiving touchdown. In the process, he broke Notre Dame Preparatory's all-time receiving record, an impressive feat considering there's still seven games left in the regular season as he closes out his senior year.
Over the past two seasons, Perry has posted 150 catches for 2,290 yards and 38 touchdowns. He's added 26 rush attempts for 273 yards and three more scores. It's clear the Ducks are getting a guy who has a nose for the end zone.
Perry will look on as the Ducks play their first-ever Big Ten Conference game against UCLA coming out of the open week on Saturday, Sept. 28. It will mark Oregon's second true road game of the season after taking down Oregon State in a 49-14 blowout last Saturday.
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Buying Stock In One Oregon Duck Football Player
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel On Track To Break Bo Nix's NCAA Record
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule: Kickoff Time vs. UCLA Bruins Slots
MORE: Oregon Ducks in Big Ten Power Rankings: Ducks Chasing Ohio State, USC Trojans?
MORE: Updated Big Ten Odds: Oregon Ducks After 49-14 Win Over Oregon State