Oregon Football Recruiting: 2026 EDGE Commits to the Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have a top 10 class of 2025 but are looking even further to the future with work on the 2026 class. On Saturday, three-star EDGE Dutch Horisk committed to Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

Kaleb Henry

St. John Bosco (California) EDGE Dutch Horisk has committed to the Oregon Ducks.
The Oregon Ducks remain on fire in recruiting.

Already sitting on a top 10 class for 2025, the 2026 class has received another commitment. Three-star EDGE Dutch Horisk has picked the Ducks.

"Let's get it quakin"

Oregon commit Dutch Horisk

According to 247Sports, Horisk stands in at 6-1.5, 230 pounds. Out of Bellflower, California, he also held offers from Arizona, Auburn, Cal, Campbell, Charlotte Hawai'i, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Penn State, San Diego State, SMU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, and Utah.

The timeline for Horisk moved quickly into a commitment. Oregon made the offer back in May and barely three months later, the verbal is in. Last month, Horisk was in Eugene for the Saturday Night Live event.

Oregon's 2025 class has one EDGE commit: four-star Matthew Johnson out of Concord, California.

The Ducks are now up to five commitments for the class of 2026. Besides Horisk, the class includes four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene, four-star running back Tradarian BAll, four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, and four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland. Those five had Oregon as the No. 3 class in the country, behind Auburn and Penn State, but ahead of Florida State, USC, LSU, Georgia, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Miami.

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans.He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team.

