Oregon Football Recruiting: 2026 EDGE Commits to the Ducks
The Oregon Ducks remain on fire in recruiting.
Already sitting on a top 10 class for 2025, the 2026 class has received another commitment. Three-star EDGE Dutch Horisk has picked the Ducks.
"Let's get it quakin"- Oregon commit Dutch Horisk
According to 247Sports, Horisk stands in at 6-1.5, 230 pounds. Out of Bellflower, California, he also held offers from Arizona, Auburn, Cal, Campbell, Charlotte Hawai'i, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Penn State, San Diego State, SMU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, and Utah.
The timeline for Horisk moved quickly into a commitment. Oregon made the offer back in May and barely three months later, the verbal is in. Last month, Horisk was in Eugene for the Saturday Night Live event.
Oregon's 2025 class has one EDGE commit: four-star Matthew Johnson out of Concord, California.
The Ducks are now up to five commitments for the class of 2026. Besides Horisk, the class includes four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene, four-star running back Tradarian BAll, four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, and four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland. Those five had Oregon as the No. 3 class in the country, behind Auburn and Penn State, but ahead of Florida State, USC, LSU, Georgia, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Miami.
