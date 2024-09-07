Oregon Ducks Commit Dakorien Moore Impresses in Season Opener
Oregon Ducks class of 2025 commit Dakorien Moore is one of the top players in his class. Moore is ranked as the number one receiver and the number five overall player by 247Sports.
Moore committed to Oregon in July, and the Ducks are set to have the top target in the nation next fall.
Dakorien Moore Stars in First Game of Senior Year
Oregon Ducks commit Dakorien Moore showed why he is the top wide receiver in the class of 2025 Friday night, Sept. 6.
Moore, a senior at Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas, put on a show. Moore hauled in 9 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown came on an 18-yard catch and run, where he eluded three defenders en route to scoring.
Dakorien Moore is listed at 5-11, 182 pounds. He was a huge contributor for Duncanville High School last season, where they won the Texas state championship, totaling nearly 70 receptions for 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns.
247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks had a lot of positive things to say about Dakorien Moore.
“Displays speed-changing nuance without punitive down-shifting as a decelerator/accelerator. Same concept applies to route-running and athleticism to create late separation,” said Brooks.
Brooks also mentioned that Moore has track speed, and has a 100-meter dash time of 10.40 seconds and a 200-meter dash time of 21.70 seconds.
A player that Dakorien Moore reminds Brooks of is the former Ohio State Buckeye and current New Orleans Saints wide receiver, Chris Olave. Olave is one of the top up-and-coming wideouts across the NFL.
Oregon Ducks Excited About Dakorien Moore
Coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks have been hitting recruiting and the transfer portal out of the park. Lanning has been able to consistently land some of the best players in the country.
Oregon fans and former Oregon players were thrilled after the announcement that Moore was going to be taking his talents to Eugene, Oregon in the fall of 2025.
Former Oregon Duck star Kenyon Barner replied to a social media post about Moore committing and responded with this…
Dakorien Moore said he chose Oregon over schools like Ohio State and Texas because “he chooses the path to be different and build a legacy.”
Next season is going to be a whole lot of fun seeing Moore ball out in the green and yellow.
MORE: How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State: Channel, Streaming, Big Ten Blackout?
More: Oregon Ducks Coach Wears Statement T-Shirt Before Boise State
MORE: Quarterback Bo Nix Named Denver Broncos Captain, Makes History
MORE: Three Things to Watch for During Oregon Duck Football vs. Boise State
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Release Uniforms for Boise State Matchup: PHOTOS
MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Running Back Bucky Irving Chance For Bulk Of Tampa Bay Carries?