Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks, Alabama, USC Pushing For Elite Cornerback Recruit Hayden Stepp

Four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp is already turning heads on the recruiting trail as one of the top players in the 2027 class. The Bishop Gorman standout has drawn early offers from powerhouse programs like Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC.

Olivia Cleary

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

EUGENE – Recruiting is in full swing for programs all around the nation and it's not just the class of 2026 graduates that schools are pursuing. The Oregon Ducks are already making a positive impression on four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp in the class of 2027.

Despite Stepp just finishing his sophomore season, the No. 1 player out of the state of Nevada already holds offers from more than two elite programs. Some of the names standing out to the corner are Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC, according to On3. 

Bishop Gorman celebrates winning the 2022-2023 football state championship against Bishop Manogue at Carson High School on No
Bishop Gorman celebrates winning the 2022-2023 football state championship against Bishop Manogue at Carson High School on Nov. 19, 2022. Manoguevgorman11 / Rachel Jackson/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

Stepp told On3 the reason that these schools already have his attention is because they are all “top programs that produce top players.” 

Out of those programs, Oregon is the only school Stepp has made the trip out to. Stepp was in Eugene back in April, and the visit appeared to be successful

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a timeout in the first quarter against the Ohio St
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a timeout in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

“I had a great first experience there. They did a good job on the visit and made a strong first impression on me. I saw a scrimmage and it was great to watch that. Seeing the tempo, the standard they hold themselves to and how the coaches coach really stood out to me,” Stepp told On3. 

Even though Oregon is standing out to the Bishop Gorman defensive back, the Ducks are not without their competition. 

MORE: NFL Analyst's Bold Prediction For Los Angeles Rams Rookie Terrance Ferguson

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Did Not Outplay Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns Minicamp Per Insider

MORE: Cleveland Browns To Trade Quarterback: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team as the Oregon Ducks practice ahead of the Rose Bowl Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at th
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team as the Oregon Ducks practice ahead of the Rose Bowl Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC and Notre Dame have been relentless on the recruiting trail in the class of 2026 and it's apparent that the two are not taking their foot off the gas with the class of 2027. 

“It is early, but USC and Notre Dame are definitely doing a good job of recruiting me,” Stepp told On3. “USC is on me a lot. They have a lot of energy.” 

Not only does USC have energy, but the program also has all the momentum in terms of college football recruiting. Since Trojans coach Lincoln Riley took over the program ahead of the 2022 season, he has worked to restore USC to its former glory and he is making some real progress on the recruiting trail. 

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after th
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans lead the nation in 2026 recruiting per 247 Sports’ rankings with 27 total commits. As for the class of 2027, very little athletes have pledged to a program so it's difficult to tell where USC stands yet in the class of 2027. However, one thing is for certain, with both programs looking to dominate West Coast recruiting, the Trojans are the school to beat if you're the Oregon Ducks. 

Although USC is at the top of the recruiting landscape at the moment, the Ducks have all the leverage. In recent years the Ducks have completely dominated the college football scene, even going undefeated last season and winning the Big Ten title. USC, on the other hand, has struggled to find consistency as it looks to restore and rebuild its program. 

Oregon Ducks defensive back Trikweze Bridges (11) celebrates recovering the fumble on the play during the second half of the
Oregon Ducks defensive back Trikweze Bridges (11) celebrates recovering the fumble on the play during the second half of the game against the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Although politics certainly come into play such as Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), playing time, and more, at the end of the day, these athletes want to win. And in terms of winning record, the Ducks top the Trojans. Still, beyond just team success, players are searching for the right personal fit, both on and off the field. 

“I want to be somewhere I am valued,” Stepp explained to On3. “Finding a school that I can go into and make a difference is important too. The position coach that has my best interest in mind is key as well. I want to find that place where I can excel.” 

feed

Published
Olivia Cleary
OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

Home/Football