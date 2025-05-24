Oregon Ducks, Alabama, USC Pushing For Elite Cornerback Recruit Hayden Stepp
EUGENE – Recruiting is in full swing for programs all around the nation and it's not just the class of 2026 graduates that schools are pursuing. The Oregon Ducks are already making a positive impression on four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp in the class of 2027.
Despite Stepp just finishing his sophomore season, the No. 1 player out of the state of Nevada already holds offers from more than two elite programs. Some of the names standing out to the corner are Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC, according to On3.
Stepp told On3 the reason that these schools already have his attention is because they are all “top programs that produce top players.”
Out of those programs, Oregon is the only school Stepp has made the trip out to. Stepp was in Eugene back in April, and the visit appeared to be successful.
“I had a great first experience there. They did a good job on the visit and made a strong first impression on me. I saw a scrimmage and it was great to watch that. Seeing the tempo, the standard they hold themselves to and how the coaches coach really stood out to me,” Stepp told On3.
Even though Oregon is standing out to the Bishop Gorman defensive back, the Ducks are not without their competition.
USC and Notre Dame have been relentless on the recruiting trail in the class of 2026 and it's apparent that the two are not taking their foot off the gas with the class of 2027.
“It is early, but USC and Notre Dame are definitely doing a good job of recruiting me,” Stepp told On3. “USC is on me a lot. They have a lot of energy.”
Not only does USC have energy, but the program also has all the momentum in terms of college football recruiting. Since Trojans coach Lincoln Riley took over the program ahead of the 2022 season, he has worked to restore USC to its former glory and he is making some real progress on the recruiting trail.
The Trojans lead the nation in 2026 recruiting per 247 Sports’ rankings with 27 total commits. As for the class of 2027, very little athletes have pledged to a program so it's difficult to tell where USC stands yet in the class of 2027. However, one thing is for certain, with both programs looking to dominate West Coast recruiting, the Trojans are the school to beat if you're the Oregon Ducks.
Although USC is at the top of the recruiting landscape at the moment, the Ducks have all the leverage. In recent years the Ducks have completely dominated the college football scene, even going undefeated last season and winning the Big Ten title. USC, on the other hand, has struggled to find consistency as it looks to restore and rebuild its program.
Although politics certainly come into play such as Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), playing time, and more, at the end of the day, these athletes want to win. And in terms of winning record, the Ducks top the Trojans. Still, beyond just team success, players are searching for the right personal fit, both on and off the field.
“I want to be somewhere I am valued,” Stepp explained to On3. “Finding a school that I can go into and make a difference is important too. The position coach that has my best interest in mind is key as well. I want to find that place where I can excel.”