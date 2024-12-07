Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans Women’s Basketball: TV Channel, Preview, Prediction
EUGENE - Saturday, Dec. 7, the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team opens conference play for its first season ever in the Big Ten Conference. Although the Ducks are preparing for their first Big Ten game, Oregon will be facing a familiar opponent in the No. 6 USC Trojans.
USC is the second top-15 team to play at Matthew Knight Arena this season, the first being the then No. 12 Baylor Bears. The Ducks escaped with the victory over Baylor, outscoring the Bears 76-74. On Saturday, Oregon has another opportunity to upset a top-ranked team at home.
How to Watch:
The Oregon women’s basketball team will open Big Ten Conference play against the No. 6 USC Trojans at 1 p.m. PT on Saturday at home in Matthew Knight Arena. The game broadcast will be on the Big Ten Network.
Preview:
The Oregon Ducks enter Saturday’s matchup against USC fresh off an 85-70 win over former conference foes, the Washington State Cougars. The win not only snapped a two-game losing streak but also kept the Ducks undefeated at home. Peyton Scott’s dominance was on full display during the matchup, scoring a season-high 23 points. Amina Muhammad also had a career night, scoring a career-best 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting. Phillipina Kyei recorded her second double-double of the season, contributing 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Despite Oregon’s recent success against Washington State, the momentum is on USC’s side. The Trojans are coming off a 94-52 victory over Cal Baptist. Notably, USC’s Juju Watkins hit a school-record nine three-pointers while scoring a career-high 33 points.
Ahead of the season, Watkins was named a Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year, and so far, she has been exceeding expectations. She is averaging 25.5 points per game, leading the Big Ten and ranking second in the nation in scoring.
Watkins will most definitely be a challenge for Oregon’s defense. However, defense has been a strength for the Ducks throughout the season. Oregon is currently holding teams to just 28.8% shooting from beyond the arc, allowing only three opponents to shoot above 30% from deep. Their ability to force turnovers has also been a strength, as the Ducks are averaging 17.1 forced turnovers per game. The Ducks' defensive activity has also translated to 9.1 steals per game, ranking eighth in the Big Ten. Oregon has had 10 steals in three of its last four contests.
Oregon also boasts two of the nation’s most efficient scorers in Peyton Scott and UNC transfer Deja Kelly. Both rank among the top ten nationally in scoring.
Scott, a sixth-year guard, has been a steady force for the Ducks, averaging 11.3 points per game. After overcoming a season-ending knee injury last year, Scott has bounced back, reaching double figures in five games this season.
Kelly began the season as one of the top active scorers in the NCAA, with over 1,800 career points. She has already surpassed the 20-point mark three times this season, including a standout 21-point performance in Oregon’s upset over Baylor.
Oregon’s scoring dominance doesn’t end with Kelly and Scott. Oregon has multiple players coming off the bench who have also proven to be offensive threats. Oregon’s bench is averaging 28.6 points per game this season, a stark improvement from last year’s 9.6 points per game. Guards like Nani Falatea and Elisa Mevius have stepped up, with Mevius leading the bench, averaging 7.8 points per game.
Although Oregon has been performing well this season, they will need to play their best on both sides of the court if they want to achieve their second top-15 upset of the season.
This is arguably Oregon’s biggest challenge of the season yet, as they aim to secure their second top-15 upset of the season and make a strong statement in their Big Ten debut.
Prediction: USC 70, Oregon 64
