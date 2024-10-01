Oregon Ducks Linebacker, MLB Draft Pick Bryce Boettcher Reveals 'Bigger Goals'
Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher has been the defensive player of the year so far for the Ducks. Boettcher leads the Ducks in tackles with 28. Not bad for a guy who is also the starting center fielder for the baseball team and a 2024 MLB Draft pick.
Boettcher Says Playing for Oregon is a “Dream Turned into a Reality”
Boettcher was asked how special it was for him being a Eugene kid to accomplish the things he has as a football player and a baseball player for the Ducks. Boettcher attended nearby South Eugene High School prior to being a Duck.
“It’s incredible. Obviously, a dream turned into a reality,” Boettcher said. “There was a lot of early mornings and a lot of late nights that go unrecognized…There were times where no one knew who I was.”
All of Boettcher’s hard work is not going unnoticed anymore.
“It’s cool now to see all my hard work starting to pay off and getting that recognition…I’m blessed,” Boettcher continued.
Did Boettcher see this type of breakout season for him coming?
“I have confidence in myself and what I’m capable off,” Boettcher said. “I just take every day for what it is and work my butt off every single day. When I have that mindset and live in the present, good things happen."
Boettcher and Ducks Have Lofty Goals
Boettcher was asked how fun and rewarding this season has been for him so far.
“It’s been super fun and super rewarding. Currently, it’s been awesome, but just a step in the right direction. It’s not the final step. We got bigger goals down the road,” Boettcher said.
Boettcher talked about the Duck's national championship aspirations and how they will prep for the next few games.
“Same prep. Same we did in Week 1. Same we did in Fall camp. Nothing really changes,” Boettcher said. “Obviously our gameplay changes a little bit depending on the team, but for the most part, it’s all the same.”
Boettcher, who was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2024, wanted to come back to Oregon for his senior season to pursue a national championship.
Boettcher says these games getting into Big Ten conference play “are huge” going into the end of the season. It’s a long road until the end of the season, and Boettcher knows that there is still room to get better.
Oregon Faces Michigan State Friday Night
Oregon’s next game is Friday night against Michigan State at Autzen Stadium.
Michigan State is led by first-year head coach Jonathan Smith. Sound familiar? Smith was the coach for Oregon State from 2018 to 2023. Boettcher says the Michigan State film looks a lot like Oregon State from the past.
“It’s pretty similar. We’ve been watching a good amount of Oregon State film to prepare.” Boettcher said.
The Ducks look to improve to 5-0 on Friday night.
