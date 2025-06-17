5-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington Moves Commitment Date: Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M
The Oregon Ducks and Texas A&M Aggies are the two finalists for five-star class of 2026 cornerback Brandon Arrington. Arrington is set to make his recruitment commitment announcement on Thursday, June 19.
Between Oregon with coach Dan Lanning and Texas A&M with coach Mike Elko, who appears the front runner as decision day nears closer?
Brandon Arrington: Future Oregon Duck or Texas A&M Aggie?
According to the On3 recruiting prediction machine, the Texas A&M Aggies have been trending to land Brandon Arrington’s since October of 2024.
“It is the people at A&M,” Arrington told Chad Simmons of On3 about Texas A&M. “They all want me and they recruit me hard. For the start, it never changed with A&M.”
Arrington took his official visit to Eugene on the weekend of June 6, where according to Arrington’s father, “everything was good.”
“Great environment, great coaches,” Arrington’s father said to On3’s Steve Wiltfong. “Just the coaching, experience they got, defensive guys they got, the plan, and all that.”
Arrington himself said that the relationship with Oregon has been has been tight, especially with him and the Ducks coaching staff.
“With Oregon, it is all about the relationships I have with coach (Chris) Hampton and coach Tosh (Lupoi),” Arrington said.
Brandon Arrington Player Profile
Arrington is a 6-2, 180 pound athlete out of Spring Valley, California. Arrington is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the class of 2026 per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. In addition to being an elite football player, he is also a track star.
Arrington was evaluated by 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins:
“Dynamic two sport athlete who doubles as one of the nation’s top sprinters,” Biggins said. “In fact, some have called him a potential Olympic hopeful in 2028 and he’s already broken a pair of age group records set previously by Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles.”
Noah Lyles won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 100 meter dash. Could Arrington be on pace to one day do the same?
“On the grid-iron, Arrington. Has made major strides at receiver and corner. And is hoping to play on both sides of the ball at the next level,” Biggins said. “Dynamic with the football in his hands and a threat to score from anywhere on the field. Is much more natural catching the rock and shows some make-you-miss ability after the catch.”
Even though Arrington has shown promise as a wide receiver, he has said before that cornerback is his desired position.
Lanning and the Ducks currently have one commit in the defensive backfield so far, with four-star safety Xavier Lherisse committing in February. In addition to Arrington, Oregon is also pursuing five-star safety Jett Washington, who is expected to make his college decision over the summer.
After Oregon landed four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton in June, will Arrington be next? The elite athlete commits on Thursday, June 19, potentially starting a run of summer commitments for the Ducks. However, Texas A&M has been a constant throughout Arrington's recruitment.