5-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington Commitment Looms: Oregon Ducks or Texas A&M?
The Oregon Ducks and the Texas A&M Aggies are the finalists for class of 2026 cornerback recruitBrandon Arrington.
Arrington is set to make his highly anticipated commitment announcement on Thursday, June 19 at 11 a.m PT. He will be making this decision in the multi cultural center at his high school, Mount Miguel.
Brandon Arrington Choosing Between Oregon and Texas A&M
Brandon Arrington is a 6-2, 180 pound cornerback out of Spring Valley, California. Arrington is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 10 overall pick prospect in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports Composite. In addition to being a five-star football recruit, Arrington is also a track star that was the CIF state title in the 100 meter dash and 200 meter dash.
With just hours left before Arrington makes his decision, this recruiting battle is very much up in the air. Arrington has spoken highly of both teams and has already been on officials visits to them. He recently spoke to On3’s Josh Newberg about what the biggest factors are that will go into his decision.
“Development, connection with the coaches,” Arrington said.
Arrington also stressed that he did not want to get into the NIL dollar amount and what type of role that will play. His dream has been to play college football and not to make a certain amount of money doing it.
“I don’t talk about that at all. I just want to go there and play ball,” Arrington said, “I just want to achieve my dream and my goal. That’s all I’m really thinking about.”
As of Thursday morning, On3 had a 91.7 percent precdition for Texas A&M to land Arrington.
Can Oregon Land First 5-Star in 2026 Class?
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks hope that Brandon Arrington chooses Oregon on Thursday, becoming their first five-star recruit in their 2026 recruiting class. Oregon highest graded 2026 recruit as of now is four-star athlete Kendre Harrison.
In the updated On3's 026 recruiting rankings, Oregon is ranked No. 8 in all of college footballand No. 3 in theBig Ten Conference.
The Ducks currently have one commit in the defensive backfield so far, with four-star safety Xavier Lherisse committing in February. Oregon is also pursuing five-star safety Jett Washington, who is expected to make his college decision over the summer.
Whether Lanning and the Ducks land Arrington or not, recruiting has been surging under Lanning's leadership. In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski revealed what makes Lanning unique, as the coaches pair up to recruit two-sport athletes to Eugene.
“He plays tic-tac-toe in his office with recruits. Like he's real,” Wasikowski said. “There was a recruiting call one time - he's with a couple of his college buddies on a lake in the Ozarks on a boat. And he didn't even have a shirt on and he's taking a recruiting call. He picks up the phone… He answers a FaceTime at all hours of the day or night… You never know, you're not always on your prettiest face and the best look when you're getting FaceTimed by somebody randomly. And yet he's that guy, right?”
“He's the guy that just wants to do whatever he can,” Wasikowski continued. “He's a genuine person.”