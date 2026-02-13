Elite Linebacker Recruit Brayden Bonik Details Receiving an Offer From Oregon

Four-star linebacker recruit Brayden Bonik from the class of 2028 is generating more buzz as a linebacker prospect on a national scale following what was a very successful second season with Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas.

The talented prospect finished with 62 total tackles, 14 quarterback hurries, 9.5 tackles for loss, five pass deflections, 2.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries, according to MaxPreps. 247Sports also confirmed that Bonik is one of the fastest linebackers, as he ran a blazing fast 10.92 in the 100m, as well as a 21.70 in the 200m. This is what has helped him earn his No. 108 ranking across the nation.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Winning and dominating are in the blood for Bonik, as he is the son of Devin Bonik, a former NFL coach who played college football as a linebacker with the Oklahoma State Cowboys from 1979-1983. Following his years of playing, Devin would coach teams like the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Atlanta Falcons.

The son of the former Oklahoma State Cowboys has been offered by many different programs, bringing his total to nearly 35, including offers from schools like Arkansas, Miami, and a recent offer from the Oregon Ducks. Following the Oregon Ducks football offer, Bonik caught up with Oregon Ducks on SI's reporter Caleb Sisk to detail his achievement.

Brayden Bonik Recaps His Oregon Ducks Offer

"This (the Oregon Ducks football offer) is great, really a dream come true. Oregon has been one of the top programs in the country for years, and having an opportunity to play for them is a big deal," Bonik said.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The linebacker prospect has many offers, but with the Oregon Ducks' offer, something particular comes to mind. He details what exactly comes to his mind following some success from the Oregon Ducks throughout multiple decades.

"When I think of them, I think of their consistency throughout the years of winning and their brand," Bonik said.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the coaches press conference in Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, ahead of the Rose Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bonik is one of the many coveted players in the nation, and because of that, many schools are hopeful they can get him on a visit. One of the programs that can expect to have him on a visit is the Oregon program, as he is now set to visit the program sometime this offseason.

"Yes, I would love to go up and visit the Oregon Ducks this summer," Bonik said.

The Oregon Ducks recruiting target is still in the early portion of the recruiting process with his junior season now inching closer. He details his current standpoint.

"My recruitment is open to everyone, and I’m not set on anyone yet, with anything being able to happen nowadays," Bonik said.

The talented linebacker prospect from Texas would then discuss which of the many staff members extended the offer and what the message was from the coach that was left for him.

"Coach (Brian) Michalowski (Oregon Ducks inside linebacker's coach) offered me, and his message was that I’m the type of players that need to be a Duck," Bonik said.

In conclusion, it is way too early to consider the Ducks the leader, however if they get him to visit, the sky is the limit.