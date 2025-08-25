Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Falling Behind in Quarterback Recruiting Battle?

The Oregon Ducks and Kansas Jayhawks are two of the top schools in the running for four-star recruit, quarterback Dane Weber. Weber recently visited Kansas and said they moved up after his visit. Next, he will be visiting Oregon for their home opener.

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to the media during the post game press conference following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to the media during the post game press conference following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks have competition when it comes to recruiting class of 2027 quarterback Dane Weber. Weber recently visited the Kansas Jayhawks, who are moving into a position to be a front runner. 

Kansas in Lead for Dane Weber Following Visit?

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold watches his players during the game between Fresno State and Kansas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Aug. 23, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dane Weber spoke to On3 following his visit to Lawrence, Kansas. It appears that the Jayhawks find themselves as the leading school to receive his commitment at this time.

“After the visit there, they’re extremely high for me just based off the relationships I have,” Weber said. “To be able to see their offense and go more in-depth with coach (offensive coordinator Jim Lebowski) and how I’d fit in…They definitely moved up after the visit.”

Kansas recently renovated their football stadium and Weber found himself impressed as he watched the Jayhawks win their 2025 home opener against the Fresno State Bulldogs by a final score of 31-7. 

“The new stadium and everybody around it, the atmosphere was insane,” Weber said. “We showed up, I was there a couple hours early to do the pre-visit stuff and the tailgating before, the city around it, even the inside is beautiful. It’s super loud, you can barely here half the time so I love it for sure. 

The Kansas Jayhawks football program has gone under a but if a resurgence in recent years. From 2009 through 2021, the Jayhawks did not qualify for any type of postseason play. That changed in 2022, Lance Leipold's second season. They broke the streak and qualified for the Liberty Bowl. Kansas went right back to a bowl game in 2023 before missing out on a third consecutive appearance in 2024 by a single win.

Weber to Visit Oregon Ducks

Combat Ducks offensive lineman Charlie Pickard, left, hikes the ball to quarterback Brock Thomasas the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Weber will visit the Oregon Ducks this upcoming weekend when they face the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Autzen Stadium. This will be the Ducks first game of the 2025 season. 

“We’ll see what happens when I go to Oregon this weekend if that shakes up things a little bit,” Weber said. 

From the sound of Weber, Kansas seems to have a big advantage in this early stage of the 2027 recruiting process. This means the Ducks will have to wow Weber as soon as he steps foot on campus.

Dane Weber Player Profile

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dane Weber is a 6-2, 210 pound quarterback out of Temecula, California. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 21 quarterback in the class of 2027 per 247Sports Composite. 

Weber is coming off a season with Chaparral High School in 2024 where in 11 games he threw for 2,660 yards and 27 touchdowns while rushing for another 834 yards and 11 touchdowns. 

Will Weber end up being a Duck one day?

