Oregon Ducks Falling Behind in Quarterback Recruiting Battle?
The Oregon Ducks have competition when it comes to recruiting class of 2027 quarterback Dane Weber. Weber recently visited the Kansas Jayhawks, who are moving into a position to be a front runner.
Kansas in Lead for Dane Weber Following Visit?
Dane Weber spoke to On3 following his visit to Lawrence, Kansas. It appears that the Jayhawks find themselves as the leading school to receive his commitment at this time.
“After the visit there, they’re extremely high for me just based off the relationships I have,” Weber said. “To be able to see their offense and go more in-depth with coach (offensive coordinator Jim Lebowski) and how I’d fit in…They definitely moved up after the visit.”
Kansas recently renovated their football stadium and Weber found himself impressed as he watched the Jayhawks win their 2025 home opener against the Fresno State Bulldogs by a final score of 31-7.
“The new stadium and everybody around it, the atmosphere was insane,” Weber said. “We showed up, I was there a couple hours early to do the pre-visit stuff and the tailgating before, the city around it, even the inside is beautiful. It’s super loud, you can barely here half the time so I love it for sure.
The Kansas Jayhawks football program has gone under a but if a resurgence in recent years. From 2009 through 2021, the Jayhawks did not qualify for any type of postseason play. That changed in 2022, Lance Leipold's second season. They broke the streak and qualified for the Liberty Bowl. Kansas went right back to a bowl game in 2023 before missing out on a third consecutive appearance in 2024 by a single win.
Weber to Visit Oregon Ducks
Weber will visit the Oregon Ducks this upcoming weekend when they face the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Autzen Stadium. This will be the Ducks first game of the 2025 season.
“We’ll see what happens when I go to Oregon this weekend if that shakes up things a little bit,” Weber said.
From the sound of Weber, Kansas seems to have a big advantage in this early stage of the 2027 recruiting process. This means the Ducks will have to wow Weber as soon as he steps foot on campus.
Dane Weber Player Profile
Dane Weber is a 6-2, 210 pound quarterback out of Temecula, California. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 21 quarterback in the class of 2027 per 247Sports Composite.
Weber is coming off a season with Chaparral High School in 2024 where in 11 games he threw for 2,660 yards and 27 touchdowns while rushing for another 834 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Will Weber end up being a Duck one day?