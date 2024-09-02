Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Five-Star Targets Visit Florida, Ohio State, and USC
As the Oregon Ducks football season began on Aug. 31, recruiting talented players to Eugene never stops. Visiting for the Ducks’ game against the Idaho Vandals was four-star linebacker prospect Elijah Barnes from Dallas, Texas.
Barnes has been committed to Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian since April, but Oregon Ducks running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples set up the last-minute unofficial visit for Barnes. Samples was hired by Ducks coach Lanning partially because of Samples' connections in the state of Texas.
After missing out on other linebacker targets such as five-star Jonah Williams (Texas) and four-star Noah Mikhail (Texas A&M), Lanning and company have seemingly turned to their attention towards another top-100 linebacker in Barnes.
However, Barnes visiting the Ducks does not imply that a flip is currently imminent, though it appears the Ducks coaching stuff is starting to build relationships with the Texas commit.
Committed recruits often take visits to other schools, whether to truly explore their options or simply enjoy the experience of a college visit. Five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson was the first commit in the Ducks’ 2025 recruiting class, but the elite pass catcher from Tampa, Florida, visited the Florida Gators as they hosted the Miami Hurricanes.
Wilson reaffirmed his commitment to Lanning and the Ducks earlier in the summer, but the early signing period is still three months away. Both the Gators and the Hurricanes hope to flip Wilson, along with nearly every top program in the country.
“It’s been my dream school since forever, like since I opened my eyes as a baby it’s been my dream school. Coach Lanning, he just made it ten times better. Great support system, they love you as a person," said Wilson.
Five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord has been committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes for over six months. The No. 9 recruit in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, visited Auburn for the Tigers' week 1 matchup.
Offord is from Birmingham, Alabama, so a visit to the hometown school might cause some concern for Buckeyes fans. The five-star prospect visited Oregon, Ohio State, Auburn, and Alabama this summer, and he has more trips scheduled.
Offord plans to travel to Eugene for the Ducks' anticipated matchup against Ohio State, but he has seemingly remained firm in his commitment to the Buckeyes despite taking multiple visits.
In the 2026 recruiting class, five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons and five-star quarterback Jahkeem Stewart attended the USC Trojans matchup against the LSU Tigers in the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic. Both recruitments have a long ways to go, but USC certainly didn’t hurt themselves with the impressive performance, upsetting the Tigers.
Stewart is the consensus top recruit on the defensive line in the 2026 class, but the elite prospect from Reserve, Louisiana, might be difficult to pull from the South. Oregon Ducks chief of staff Marshall Malchow and Lanning have proven their ability to recruit across the country, so they will certainly give Stewart their best.
Lyons is ranked as the fourth-best quarterback recruit in the country by the 247Sports Composite. Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein and company have already secured the commitment of four-star quarterback Jonas Williams. However, if Lyons shows interest in Oregon, they would certainly welcome the elite prospect.
The No. 1 overall player in the 2026 Chris Henry Jr. has been committed to Ohio State since the summer of 2023. He spent the opening week of the 2024 season in Columbus visiting the Buckeyes. The elite wide receiver from Santa Ana, California, is on every school’s radar, and the Ducks are one of many trying to flip him.
As the season goes on, the Ducks coaching staff will host more recruits as they close out the 2025 class while continuing to build relationships in an already impressive 2026 class.
MORE: College Football Rankings: How Far Will Oregon Drop in AP Poll After Ugly Idaho Game?
MORE: Oregon Ducks 'No Salary Cap' on Name, Image, Likeness Money?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Gives Injury Report on Dillon Gabriel, Jeffrey Bassa
MORE: Oregon Ducks Big Ten Network Blackout: No Timetable Comcast/Xfinity Resolution?
MORE: Quarterback Justin Herbert Injury Update: Ready For NFL Week 1?
MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Coach Scott Frost Hired by Los Angeles Rams