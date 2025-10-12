Oregon Ducks Looking To Flip Five-Star Cornerback Commit Away From Georgia Bulldogs
The Oregon Ducks are looking to add some serious high-end talent to their 2027 recruiting class, and five-star cornerback Donte Wright has been on the Ducks' radar for quite some time.
Oregon was the second school to offer Wright back in 2024, but he decided to commit to Georgia earlier this past summer. Can the Ducks flip Wright away from Georgia and coach Kirby Smart?
Ducks Pushing For A Flip
Adam Gorney of On3 said that Oregon has still been recruiting the California native despite pledging to the SEC powerhouse over the summer.
"Oregon will be the team to watch throughout Wright’s recruitment as the biggest threat to flip the Long Beach Poly cornerback with USC and UCLA also pursuing. His relationship with position coach Rashad Wadood plus the Ducks’ incessant recruiting tactics and what Oregon has done on the field over the years are all playing a big factor," Gorney reported.
The No. 5 cornerback and No. 34 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings, Wright is the top ranked defensive back in California. If the Ducks are able to flip a player of his caliber away from program like Georgia, it could be a sign of things to come for their 2027 recruiting class.
Interestingly enough, Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Oregon to pick up Wright, giving the Ducks a 67 percent chance of landing him.
Conference Foes In The Hunt?
One of the Oregon's biggest threats for Wright is USC. The Trojans are the hometown program and have been recruiting in-state prospects with serious success under coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden.
If the Trojans pick up a few key wins to end the season, they could make everything interesting heading into the offseason. Especially with the Bulldogs expected to face a tough SEC schedule to end their year.
2027 Recruiting Class Prospects
Oregon only has one commit in their 2027 recruiting class, four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett, and the Ducks's class is good enough for the No. 31 class in the country according to 247Sports rankings. Pritchett is ranked as the No. 22 edge rusher and No. 214 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Four-star wide receiver Damani Warren is one of the top wide receivers on the West Coast and is being courted by the likes of Oregon, USC, and Missouri. He is ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver and No. 138 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Another top recruit on the West Coast, five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson is also an important target for the Ducks. The No. 17 player in the country and top player in California, Fa'alave-Johnson holds an eye-opening 35 offers. Oregon has a 92 percent chance of landing him according to Rivals' RPM.