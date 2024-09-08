Ducks Digest

Payton Pritchard Honored At Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State

Former Oregon Duck Payton Pritchard, NBA Champion with the Boston Celtics, was honored by the Oregon crowd as the Ducks host Boise State at Autzen Stadium.

Bri Amaranthus

Jun 21, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) rides in a duck boat during the 2024 NBA Championship parade in Boston. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are hosting the Boise State Broncos in Autzen Stadium in Week 2 of the 2024 college football season.

It was a Saturday night matchup between two legitimate Heisman Trophy contenders in Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

There is a very special former Oregon Duck on the sidelines. Payton Pritchard, NBA Champion with the Boston Celtics was honored by the Oregon crowd. Pritchard received a very warm welcome by Ducks fans.

Pritchard has had a very busy and momentous year: winning an NBA Championship and getting married to content creator Emma MacDonald. Pritchard's Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. Notably, at the Celtics NBA Championship parade Pritchard represented his home state and alma mater in a 1994 Pac-10 champions Oregon Rose Bowl shirt.

Over 250 guests attended the wedding as Pritchard’s former teammate and retired athlete Blake Griffin, officiated. Former Oregon Duck and Pritchard's teammate Anthony Mathis posted about attending the celebration.

Pritchard has made an impression on his teammates in Boston.

“Payton is one of the most confident guys I’ve ever been around…  He walks out there like he’s the best player,” NBA All StarJayson Tatum said. “To have that confidence is special and we need him to be like that.”

“He’s being aggressive on both ends, being able to attack closeouts and create his own shots [and] create for others. To have that off the bench is special,” Tatum continued. 

Pritchard is one of the most beloved and accomplished Ducks of all time. Pritchard earned 2020 Pac-12 Player of the Year honors and the 2020 Bob Cousy Award. The consensus All-American is the winningest Duck in program history, winning 105 of his 144 games played.

Welcome home, Pritchard. Once a Duck, always a Duck.

