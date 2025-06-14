Ducks Digest

Elite Recruit Beau Jandreau Deciding Between Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners

Three-star linebacker recruit Beau Jandreau from Chandler, Arizona, has an official visit with the Oregon Ducks this weekend, along with a visit to the Oklahoma Sooners on June 20. Jandreau will make his college decision about two weeks after the trip to Norman is wrapped up.

Arden Cravalho

Liberty Lions senior tight end Ryan Wolfer (44) runs the ball against Hamilton Huskies sophomore linebacker Beau Jandreau (32) and senior free safety Jackson Finefrock (2) at Liberty High School in Peoria, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Liberty Lions senior tight end Ryan Wolfer (44) runs the ball against Hamilton Huskies sophomore linebacker Beau Jandreau (32) and senior free safety Jackson Finefrock (2) at Liberty High School in Peoria, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. / Alex Gould/Special for The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Three-star linebacker recruit Beau Jandreau is listed at 6-1, 215 pounds, and he's ready to make a splash in the college ranks. The talented recruit will be in Eugene this weekend for his official visit with the Oregon Ducks, and he will be visiting along with five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, four-star wide, four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin, and many others.

Jandreau was just offered by the reigning Big Ten Conference champions back in January. He has built a strong relationship with the Oregon coaching staff in that short span since and went on an unofficial visit to campus back on April 12.

Before his second visit with the Ducks, Jandreau spoke to On3's Max Torres about his relationships at Oregon.

“I’m super close with B-Mike (Brian Michalowksi). Me and him talk a lot. It helps him being the Arizona guy, like he knows the areas and stuff out here, so he’s easy to talk to. Coach Lup (Tosh Lupoi), as well, he’s been hitting us up a lot, just talking about how he needs me there and stuff. So I have a pretty close relationship with him."

Beau Jandreau on Oregon via On3
Hamilton Huskies Beau Jandreau during football practice at Hamilton High in Chandler on May 5, 2025.
Hamilton Huskies Beau Jandreau during football practice at Hamilton High in Chandler on May 5, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He ranks as the No. 102 linebacker in the country and the No. 18 recruit coming out of the state of Arizona, per On3. During his two varsity seasons with Hamilton in Chandler, Arizona, Jandreau has put together 132 total tackles (78 assisted, 54 solo) with 13 of those being for a loss, four sacks, two pass deflections, and an interception in just 14 games played. He also plays baseball as well as track and field.

“I think it's just development and the amount of talent that they have there. They’re using that to develop dudes and take them to the next level. And then just the success that they’ve had in recent years. Everybody wants to go and play for the best team. So Oregon is one of those top teams, for sure. That’s what’s keeping me interested.”

Beau Jandreau on Oregon via On3

Hamilton linebacker Beau Jandreau (7) during practice at Hamilton High School
Hamilton linebacker Beau Jandreau (7) during practice at Hamilton High School at the Chandler Unified School District Spring Football Jamboree on May 14, 2024, in Chandler. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

After the trip to Oregon this weekend, Jandreau has one more official visit with the Oklahoma Sooners of the SEC on June 20 before he makes his final decision.

“I’m probably going to wait ’til I take the next two official visits, and then hopefully by the time I’m done with those, within that two-week period after I’ll probably end up making my decision."

Beau Jandreau via On3

He has been on a handful of official visits in the last two months:

Oregon State Beavers - May 2

California Golden Bears - May 29

Washington Huskies - May 30

Texas Longhorns - June 6

Oregon coach Dan Lanning's 2026 recruiting class only consists of one other linebacker, four-star Tristan Phillips from Ventura, California. The entire class ranks No. 8 in all of college football.

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

