Elite Recruit Beau Jandreau Deciding Between Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners
Three-star linebacker recruit Beau Jandreau is listed at 6-1, 215 pounds, and he's ready to make a splash in the college ranks. The talented recruit will be in Eugene this weekend for his official visit with the Oregon Ducks, and he will be visiting along with five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, four-star wide, four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin, and many others.
Jandreau was just offered by the reigning Big Ten Conference champions back in January. He has built a strong relationship with the Oregon coaching staff in that short span since and went on an unofficial visit to campus back on April 12.
Before his second visit with the Ducks, Jandreau spoke to On3's Max Torres about his relationships at Oregon.
“I’m super close with B-Mike (Brian Michalowksi). Me and him talk a lot. It helps him being the Arizona guy, like he knows the areas and stuff out here, so he’s easy to talk to. Coach Lup (Tosh Lupoi), as well, he’s been hitting us up a lot, just talking about how he needs me there and stuff. So I have a pretty close relationship with him."- Beau Jandreau on Oregon via On3
He ranks as the No. 102 linebacker in the country and the No. 18 recruit coming out of the state of Arizona, per On3. During his two varsity seasons with Hamilton in Chandler, Arizona, Jandreau has put together 132 total tackles (78 assisted, 54 solo) with 13 of those being for a loss, four sacks, two pass deflections, and an interception in just 14 games played. He also plays baseball as well as track and field.
“I think it's just development and the amount of talent that they have there. They’re using that to develop dudes and take them to the next level. And then just the success that they’ve had in recent years. Everybody wants to go and play for the best team. So Oregon is one of those top teams, for sure. That’s what’s keeping me interested.”- Beau Jandreau on Oregon via On3
After the trip to Oregon this weekend, Jandreau has one more official visit with the Oklahoma Sooners of the SEC on June 20 before he makes his final decision.
“I’m probably going to wait ’til I take the next two official visits, and then hopefully by the time I’m done with those, within that two-week period after I’ll probably end up making my decision."- Beau Jandreau via On3
He has been on a handful of official visits in the last two months:
Oregon State Beavers - May 2
California Golden Bears - May 29
Washington Huskies - May 30
Texas Longhorns - June 6
Oregon coach Dan Lanning's 2026 recruiting class only consists of one other linebacker, four-star Tristan Phillips from Ventura, California. The entire class ranks No. 8 in all of college football.