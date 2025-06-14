Oregon Ducks' Top Recruiting Targets: Five-Stars Ryder Lyons, Immanuel Iheanacho
The Oregon Ducks saw their 2026 recruiting class dip outside of the top 25 in 247Sports' recruiting rankings earlier in June after a stretch of misses and decommitments. Even though the class sits at No. 33, the Ducks still have a number of top targets remaining on the board.
Here are three recruits Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the program need to land in order to get the program back on track on the recruiting front.
Five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons
One of the top available recruits in 247Sports rankings, Lyons would fill Oregon's need at quarterback after losing four-star Jonas Williams to the USC Trojans earlier in the spring. Lyons will be a member of the 2027 recruiting class, meaning the Ducks will be more than likely taking multiple quarterback recruits in the 2026 recruiting class.
Oregon has been flashing interest in fellow four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver after he backed off his pledge from Boise State earlier this week, but make no mistake, If the Ducks land Lyons, it would transcend their recruiting class.
The No. 4 quarterback and No. 13 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings, Lyons has often been considered one of the best players in the class for sometime. Greg Biggins of 247Sports is high on Lyons' potential in his scouting evaluation:
"Lyons is an exceptional talent and has been one of the top quarterbacks in the region since his sophomore year. Has one of the highest ceilings among the quarterback group in his class and assuming he continues to develop, should be playing on Sunday's for a very long time," Biggins said.
Five-star interior offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho
Despite five-star safety Jett Washington being listed as a higher rated prospect, Iheanacho fills a big need for any team, which is along the offensive trenches.
The best programs in college football are built on high-level offensive line play and bringing in a player of Iheanacho's caliber would be a huge boost for the Ducks' recruiting class, especially after missing out on five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.
Iheanacho, who is listed as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and No. 8 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite Rankings, could even see early playing time thanks to his 6-foot-6, 345 pound frame.
Five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley
Wesley was a one time commit to the Ducks, buthe backed off his pledge to re-evaluate his options. Edge rushers as talented as Wesley don't come around too often, with Biggins comparing him to a former Oregon pass rusher.
"A very talented player and the best edge prospect to come out of California since at least Kayvon Thibodeaux. Has actually been comped to Thibodeaux in terms of frame and play style but at the same stage in their development, might looks further along from a size, strength and toughness standpoint. . . . His ceiling is as high as any player out West," Biggins said.
If the Ducks are able to land Wesley, he would be one of the crown jewels of their recruiting class as the No. 2 edge rusher and No. 14 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings.