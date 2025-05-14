Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Land Five-Star Recruit Mark Bowman's Final Visit: Georgia Bulldogs Target

Five-star tight end Mark Bowman, one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, has locked in six official visits, and the Oregon Ducks made the cut. As programs like Georgia, USC, and Miami battle for his commitment, Bowman is set to take a closer look at what each school has to offer this summer.

Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team before the start of a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
EUGENE – Another big recruiting visit for the Oregon Ducks is on the calendar.

The recruiting trail is continuing to heat up around the nation as college football programs look to solidify their future rosters. One of the most highly sought-after prospects in the 2026 cycle, five-star tight end Mark Bowman, has become a top target for programs like Miami, Georgia, USC, Oregon, and more. 

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As summer approaches, Bowman is taking the next steps in his recruiting process. According to On3’s Chad Simmons, the five-star talent has lined up six official visits, starting as soon as this weekend. 

Bowman will kick off his visits at Ole Miss on May 16, followed by a trip to Miami on May 30. He’ll then head to Texas on June 6, Georgia on June 13, USC on June 17, and wrap up his tour at Oregon on June 20. Each of the six programs has also sent coaches to meet with Bowman and his family this spring, per On3. 

Two of the most consistent schools in Bowman’s recruitment have been Oregon and Georgia. The two programs have repeatedly gone head-to-head on the recruiting trail, though recently, Georgia has had the upper hand. Just last week, five-star quarterback Jared Curtis committed to the Bulldogs over the Ducks, which is just one example of Georgia’s recent momentum. Despite that, Bowman says both programs continue to stand out in his recruitment. 

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Georgia and Oregon have been recruiting me as long as anyone. Both schools have recruited me since my freshman year and there have never been any ups and downs, both schools have been very consistent,” Bowman told On3. “The relationships I have with the staffs really make those schools stand out.” 

Georgia isn’t the only program the Ducks have to worry about. USC has been dominating the 2026 class and has also made a strong impression on the young tight end. To add another layer, Bowman is a California native who attends Mater Dei High School, just 40 miles from USC’s campus. 

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It is so different with USC now. It has changed a lot over the last year and since they made changes,” Bowman told On3. “They have been recruiting much harder the last few months. It is every day with USC now, and that has changed things for me with them. I like what the staff is doing, their energy, and they are close to home too.” 

With official visits coming up, Bowman will begin to evaluate the ins and outs of each program to decide where he’ll begin his collegiate career. However, he has yet to set a commitment date. 

“I am still in between on when I want to commit,” Bowman told On3. “I am torn between late summer or in November or December. If I know after official visits, I will commit. If I am not 100% sure, I will wait—so the official visits will tell me a lot.” 

Apr 12, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown during the Georgia Spring game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While Bowman’s decision is still in the air, Oregon could have a strong case when it comes time to commit. The Ducks have built a reputation for developing elite tight ends and have found consistent success on the field under coach Dan Lanning. However, it's also important to note that Oregon has already secured a pledge from Kendre Harrison, the top-ranked tight end in the 2026 class. 

Oregon's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 5 in the country according to On3, highlighted by 5-star (on Rivals) tight end Kendre Harrison and 5-star (on Rivals) EDGE Rishard Wesley.

