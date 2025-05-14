Oregon Ducks Land Five-Star Recruit Mark Bowman's Final Visit: Georgia Bulldogs Target
EUGENE – Another big recruiting visit for the Oregon Ducks is on the calendar.
The recruiting trail is continuing to heat up around the nation as college football programs look to solidify their future rosters. One of the most highly sought-after prospects in the 2026 cycle, five-star tight end Mark Bowman, has become a top target for programs like Miami, Georgia, USC, Oregon, and more.
As summer approaches, Bowman is taking the next steps in his recruiting process. According to On3’s Chad Simmons, the five-star talent has lined up six official visits, starting as soon as this weekend.
Bowman will kick off his visits at Ole Miss on May 16, followed by a trip to Miami on May 30. He’ll then head to Texas on June 6, Georgia on June 13, USC on June 17, and wrap up his tour at Oregon on June 20. Each of the six programs has also sent coaches to meet with Bowman and his family this spring, per On3.
Two of the most consistent schools in Bowman’s recruitment have been Oregon and Georgia. The two programs have repeatedly gone head-to-head on the recruiting trail, though recently, Georgia has had the upper hand. Just last week, five-star quarterback Jared Curtis committed to the Bulldogs over the Ducks, which is just one example of Georgia’s recent momentum. Despite that, Bowman says both programs continue to stand out in his recruitment.
“Georgia and Oregon have been recruiting me as long as anyone. Both schools have recruited me since my freshman year and there have never been any ups and downs, both schools have been very consistent,” Bowman told On3. “The relationships I have with the staffs really make those schools stand out.”
Georgia isn’t the only program the Ducks have to worry about. USC has been dominating the 2026 class and has also made a strong impression on the young tight end. To add another layer, Bowman is a California native who attends Mater Dei High School, just 40 miles from USC’s campus.
“It is so different with USC now. It has changed a lot over the last year and since they made changes,” Bowman told On3. “They have been recruiting much harder the last few months. It is every day with USC now, and that has changed things for me with them. I like what the staff is doing, their energy, and they are close to home too.”
With official visits coming up, Bowman will begin to evaluate the ins and outs of each program to decide where he’ll begin his collegiate career. However, he has yet to set a commitment date.
MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Trade Plans For Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Oregon Ducks Land 5-Star Recruit Richard Wesley: Next Kayvon Thibodeaux?
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Welcomes Every Rookie With Clear Message
“I am still in between on when I want to commit,” Bowman told On3. “I am torn between late summer or in November or December. If I know after official visits, I will commit. If I am not 100% sure, I will wait—so the official visits will tell me a lot.”
While Bowman’s decision is still in the air, Oregon could have a strong case when it comes time to commit. The Ducks have built a reputation for developing elite tight ends and have found consistent success on the field under coach Dan Lanning. However, it's also important to note that Oregon has already secured a pledge from Kendre Harrison, the top-ranked tight end in the 2026 class.
Oregon's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 5 in the country according to On3, highlighted by 5-star (on Rivals) tight end Kendre Harrison and 5-star (on Rivals) EDGE Rishard Wesley.