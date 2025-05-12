Five-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell To Reveal Commitment: Oregon Ducks, Georgia, Miami
EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks have been working to extend their recruiting dominance into the class of 2026. Although the Ducks saw a rough month marked by the loss of several key prospects, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff are working to turn things around, and a big commitment is set to take place Tuesday.
The No. 1 prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, is set to commit on May 13 and will decide between Miami, Ohio State, Georgia, and the Oregon Ducks.
Oregon’s biggest threat in Cantwell’s commitment is none other than the Georgia Bulldogs, who have been aggressively recruiting the five-star lineman.
Cantwell was in Athens over the weekend visiting the Bulldogs one last time ahead of announcing his commitment the following Tuesday. It's not just Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and his staff recruiting Cantwell, Georgia commit Jared Curtis also appears to be working on getting Cantwell to Athens.
Cantwell posted a picture of himself with five-star quarterback Curtis, both in Georgia gear, to his social media. Much like Cantwell, Curtis also had both Georgia and Oregon among his finalists but ultimately chose Georgia, marking a big loss for the Ducks.
Oregon is looking to avoid repeating history with Cantwell’s commitment and has made a strong impression on the lineman thus far.
Cantwell was most recently in Eugene for Oregon’s spring game and took a liking to Lanning and the program.
“I enjoyed Oregon a bunch. To quote my dad, ‘Dan Lanning could probably sell ice to an Eskimo.’ It was cool to talk to that guy,” Cantwell told On3. “He worked his way up and clearly knows what he's doing. He's a heck of a guy... I like their overall pitch a lot. They have a lot to offer."
Despite Oregon’s strong impression on Cantwell, most signs point to him landing at Georgia. Just under two weeks ago, On3’s Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for the Bulldogs to secure the lineman’s commitment.
Wiltfong’s prediction, coupled with Cantwell’s recent post with Curtis, has only strengthened the speculation that Cantwell will commit to Georgia.
However, it is never guaranteed where a recruit will land until they make the announcement themselves. Even then, de-commitment isn't off the table and the Ducks have developed a niche in flipping some of the nation’s top prospects.
Although most signs point to Cantwell landing with Georgia, if he committed to Oregon it would drastically boost Oregon’s 2026 class.
After losing several notable targets, the Ducks are looking to get back on track in the 2026 recruiting cycle, and so far, they’ve found success. Oregon jumped from the No. 21 ranked team to No. 15 in the 2026 recruiting rankings in less than a week, according to 247Sports.
This jump was marked by the commitment of five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley, who announced his pledge to Oregon on Saturday.
The Ducks now have a total of eight commits out of the class of 2026, which includes two five-stars and four four-stars. As Oregon continues to build momentum on the trail, Cantwell’s upcoming commitment could either strengthen the class even further or underscore the challenges that come with competing for elite talent.