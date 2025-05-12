Ducks Digest

Five-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell To Reveal Commitment: Oregon Ducks, Georgia, Miami

Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, is set to announce his college decision on May 13. The Oregon Ducks are among the final contenders, battling powerhouse programs like the Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, and Ohio State Buckeyes for his commitment.

Nixa High School freshman Jackson Cantwell is a 6-foot-8 multi-sport athlete and has already scored a 33 on the ACT. Tnixa Football00009
Nixa High School freshman Jackson Cantwell is a 6-foot-8 multi-sport athlete and has already scored a 33 on the ACT. Tnixa Football00009 / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK
 EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks have been working to extend their recruiting dominance into the class of 2026. Although the Ducks saw a rough month marked by the loss of several key prospects, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff are working to turn things around, and a big commitment is set to take place Tuesday. 

The No. 1 prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, is set to commit on May 13 and will decide between Miami, Ohio State, Georgia, and the Oregon Ducks. 

Nixa Eagles Jackson Cantwell holds back a Joplin defender during the championship game of Class 6 District 5 football at Nixa
Nixa Eagles Jackson Cantwell holds back a Joplin defender during the championship game of Class 6 District 5 football at Nixa on Friday, Nov. 11, 2023. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon’s biggest threat in Cantwell’s commitment is none other than the Georgia Bulldogs, who have been aggressively recruiting the five-star lineman. 

Cantwell was in Athens over the weekend visiting the Bulldogs one last time ahead of announcing his commitment the following Tuesday. It's not just Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and his staff recruiting Cantwell, Georgia commit Jared Curtis also appears to be working on getting Cantwell to Athens. 

Cantwell posted a picture of himself with five-star quarterback Curtis, both in Georgia gear, to his social media. Much like Cantwell, Curtis also had both Georgia and Oregon among his finalists but ultimately chose Georgia, marking a big loss for the Ducks. 

Oregon is looking to avoid repeating history with Cantwell’s commitment and has made a strong impression on the lineman thus far. 

Cantwell was most recently in Eugene for Oregon’s spring game and took a liking to Lanning and the program. 

“I enjoyed Oregon a bunch. To quote my dad, ‘Dan Lanning could probably sell ice to an Eskimo.’ It was cool to talk to that guy,” Cantwell told On3. “He worked his way up and clearly knows what he's doing. He's a heck of a guy... I like their overall pitch a lot. They have a lot to offer." 

Oregon coach Dan Lanning rallies his team during warmups before the Oregon Spring game at Autzen in Eugene April 26, 2025
Oregon coach Dan Lanning rallies his team during warmups before the Oregon Spring game at Autzen in Eugene April 26, 2025 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite Oregon’s strong impression on Cantwell, most signs point to him landing at Georgia. Just under two weeks ago, On3’s Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for the Bulldogs to secure the lineman’s commitment. 

Wiltfong’s prediction, coupled with Cantwell’s recent post with Curtis, has only strengthened the speculation that Cantwell will commit to Georgia. 

However, it is never guaranteed where a recruit will land until they make the announcement themselves. Even then, de-commitment isn't off the table and the Ducks have developed a niche in flipping some of the nation’s top prospects. 

Nixa High School freshman Jackson Cantwell during football practice on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Cantwell is 6-foot-8 and a mul
Nixa High School freshman Jackson Cantwell during football practice on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Cantwell is 6-foot-8 and a multi-sport athlete and also scored a 33 on the ACT. Tnixa Football00072 / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

Although most signs point to Cantwell landing with Georgia, if he committed to Oregon it would drastically boost Oregon’s 2026 class. 

After losing several notable targets, the Ducks are looking to get back on track in the 2026 recruiting cycle, and so far, they’ve found success. Oregon jumped from the No. 21 ranked team to No. 15 in the 2026 recruiting rankings in less than a week, according to 247Sports. 

This jump was marked by the commitment of five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley, who announced his pledge to Oregon on Saturday. 

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Bu
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks now have a total of eight commits out of the class of 2026, which includes two five-stars and four four-stars. As Oregon continues to build momentum on the trail, Cantwell’s upcoming commitment could either strengthen the class even further or underscore the challenges that come with competing for elite talent. 

